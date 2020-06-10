TRAVERSE CITY — June Thaden said she was confused when she was asked for her insurance information when she called a local health clinic to schedule a COVID-19 test.
She thought the tests were free.
"They said it was only the weekend that was free," Thaden said about the state-sponsored testing event May 30-31 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Blair Township.
But she'd been feeling poorly in past days and her registered nurse daughter thought a COVID-19 test might be in order. Thaden said she agreed and forked over her insurance information to book the appointment over the phone, anyway.
Thaden said she was tested June 3 at Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. in Traverse City and hasn't yet received her results. It could take a while because of a backlog, she said the clinic told her.
"I don't really think I had it, but I had something," she said. "I'm pushing 88. There are times I'm tired and I know that normal tired feeling. But I had two weeks of utter fatigue."
Thaden said she's staying isolated while she awaits her test results, as instructed.
State and local officials confirmed all COVID-19 tests are free to patients, even if insurance companies are billed for services.
Those being tested — no matter where in Michigan — should never receive a bill for an associated copay, said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the state health department.
Laboratories that process tests may bill patients' insurance or the state government for tests done for those without insurance. But patients are not to be charged, she said.
"So, there is a cost, but not to the patient. This is what is meant by no-cost testing," Sutfin said.
In fact, federal lawmakers forbid medical insurance providers from billing their customers for the test through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Heidi Britton, chief executive officer at Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc., confirmed no money exchanges hands at the clinic's drive-through COVID-19 testing site. She echoed what Sutfin said — that any costs associated with tests should never reach the patients.
"The person tested should not get a bill," Britton said. "If there is, we need to circle back and figure out why."
Those who want to be tested can schedule with the Traverse City clinic at 10767 E. Traverse Highway by calling 231-642-5292.
Other facilities are also starting to offer COVID-19 tests.
Rite-Aid self-swab testing sites will open Thursday in both Traverse City and Petoskey, among other parts of Michigan.
"Partnerships with pharmacies like Rite Aid have been instrumental in expanding testing throughout Michigan and making testing easy and convenient for Michiganders," Sutfin said.
Patients will conduct the self-swab COVID-19 test at the pharmacies' drive-through windows while pharmacists observe the process. Those who want to register can do so at www.riteaid.com online.
Officials don't want confusion about cost to prevent anyone from seeking a test who wants one.
In fact, the goal is instead to promote the availability of COVID-19 testing and encourage Michiganders to get tested, Sutfin said.
By the numbers
Statistics collected by the COVID Tracking Project organized by news magazine The Atlantic show 1.6 percent of Michigan residents were tested within the last seven days, or roughly one in 62 people.
Records also show that's an improvement from when health officials tested one in 100 across Michigan the week prior. It amounts to a vast spike in screenings beyond the one in 25,000 residents per week who were tested in the early days of the pandemic in March, according to statistics.
State and federal goals are to weekly test 2 percent of the population, or 1 in 50 Michigan residents.
Meanwhile, results from the state-sponsored May 30-31 community testing event at the ballpark are now coming back, but far slower than the initially predicted 48-hour turnaround, said Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County health officer.
"We’ve received about 27 percent of the results, so not near what we were told," she told county commissioners Wednesday morning.
Of the 216 test results from that event that have so far come back, Hirschenberger said only four were positive and three were invalid — the rest all negative.
Also on Wednesday, state health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 across the tip of the mitt region of northern Michigan: two in Alpena County and single cases in both Antrim and Missaukee counties.
That brings the collective total to 481 confirmed cases and 39 reported deaths in the 17-county region, according to statistics provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan's tally now stands at nearly 59,300 cases with more than 5,700 reported deaths.
Record-Eagle reporters Mardi Link and Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this article.
