TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 that were announced by the state of Michigan on Friday.
Two women tested positive for the disease. The first, in her 50s was asymptomatic with no known community exposure. Close contacts have been identified.
The Health Department is currently conducting its case investigation with a second woman in her 20s.
There are now 37 confirmed cases of the disease in Grand Traverse County, 6 probable cases and 5 deaths.
Other cases of COVID-19 were announced in counties of Crawford, Manistee and Roscommon on Friday. Statewide, 211 cases and five deaths were announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.