MAPLE CITY [mdash] Mary Kathryn Whalen, age 49, of Maple City, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. Mary was born to the late Leo and Kathryn (Opolski) Whalen on Feb. 1, 1971 in Dearborn. She grew up in Dearborn Heights and attended school at Crestwood High School where she gradu…