TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is moving toward a balanced 2021 fiscal year budget amid the uncertainties of COVID-19 and drops in revenue that could come to more than $4.7 million.
There are also questions about what re-opening the college will look like and how classes will be delivered in the fall.
The NMC Board of Trustees got an update on both at its meeting held Monday via Zoom.
The two drivers of college revenue are state appropriations and enrollment, said President Nick Nissley, and for budget purposes, NMC is assuming a decrease of 15 percent in both areas.
As of last week, enrollment is down nearly 20 percent from this time last year, said Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies.
Every 1 percent decrease in state appropriations equals $100,000, and every 1 percent decrease in enrollment equals $150,000, said Vicki Cook, vice president of finance and administration.
The NMC Foundation has committed $1 million in funds to shore up the general fund budget and help students impacted by the pandemic, Cook said. A total of $500,000 for the budget, with another $500,000 to be taken from NMC’s $18 million capital reserves, Cook said.
“(Capital reserves) are set aside for extraordinary circumstances,” Cook said. “This is definitely an extraordinary event.”
NMC is cutting expenses in professional development, deferred maintenance and capital equipment purchases. The largest cut of $1.3 million has been in furloughs of supplemental and adjunct staff coupled with some savings from switching health care plans.
The college also received $1.1 million in CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money that can be used to plug gaps in the budget, Cook said. As a last resort the college could revisit staffing and review pay options, she said.
There has been no impact on full-time staffing, Nissley said.
There is a bright spot — summer enrollment is up 8 percent over last summer. That could be related to the correlation that historically has college enrollment increasing when unemployment goes up, Nissley said.
“We’re hoping that’s going to be the case in the fall, but right now we’re planning for that 15 percent down,” Nissley said.
The college also received $1.1 million from the CARES Act to be given directly to students for expenses related to the disruption in their education.
Nissley said NMC is now getting that money out to students and is the first in the state to do so.
About $219,000 has been disbursed to 355 students, or an average of about $617 per student, he said. Another $300,000 to $400,000 from the money committed by the NMC Foundation is to go directly to students, Nissley said.
Students this year will not see any increases in tuition or fees.
“We’re really trying to be sensitive to the economic hardship our students are feeling,” Nissley said. “We’re proud that we’re able to keep a tuition raise off the table.”
NMC is projected to break even in the current fiscal year, or about $60,000 in the black, Cook said. That means the college will not have to use any of its reserves to make up a shortfall, as it had planned to do, she said.
It is not yet known whether the state will decrease appropriations for the current year, Cook said. If it does, those cuts could be from 5 percent to 15 percent, she said.
Nissley told board members that a re-opening plan for the college will be in place by June 1. Officials will also know how classes will be delivered in the fall — face-to-face, remote or a hybrid of the two.
About 90 faculty members are planning to take a course on how to teach remotely.
Opening colleges is in Phase 5 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen Michigan, Nissley said. The state is now in Phase 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.