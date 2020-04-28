TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will likely use reserve funds if needed to make up for a $100,000 budget shortfall caused by COVID-19.
But an increase in tuition is not in the cards this year, which is something the college had been looking at prior to the pandemic, said Vicki Cook, vice president of finance and administration.
“Given what students are going through it would be better to freeze tuition,” Cook said.
NMC is one of the few colleges that is not considering raising tuition, Cook said. Many had already done so before the pandemic hit, she said.
Trustees at Monday’s regular board meeting agreed, saying they would prefer to use reserve funds to make up the shortfall.
“After this is over we’re going to want them to come back to us,” said Chris Bott, board chairman.
NMC closed its campus at the beginning of the crisis and moved all of its classes online. Now in the final week of spring semester, the decision was made to conduct all summer classes online.
The majority of the supplemental staff has been furloughed, said Nick Nissley, NMC president.
The budget shortfall is the result of an unexpected decrease in summer tuition revenue, though information provided to the board also shows that training services that had been expected to bring in revenue of $572,000 this fiscal year actually brought in no revenue.
Part of the deficit is being offset because the college switched its employee health care plan to a new provider in January and saw some significant savings, Cook said.
Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, said a headcount of students shows 856 are signed up for summer classes with 5,104 contact hours, compared to 948 students and 5,563 hours last year. That equates to a loss in revenue of about $67,600, he said.
“All things considered, things are going as well as can be expected,” Neibauer said.
Students and contact hours for the fall semester are also down, with an expected loss in revenue of about $860,000, though that could change, he said.
More students may sign up if the pandemic improves, Neibauer said. As of right now it isn’t known whether fall classes will be online or face-to-face, and that could be affecting students’ decisions. The advantage of community colleges is that they take new students right up until the last day of enrollment, he said.
NMC is in the process of putting together the budget for the 2020-21 school year. Prior to COVID-19 the college had expected to see a 5 percent drop in enrollment for the coming year, Cook said. That is now estimated at about 15 percent, or up to $2.5 million in lost tuition revenue.
State appropriations may also be reduced by about $560,000, Cook said.
Expenses will be reduced by freezing professional development for the coming year, reducing capital equipment and other purchases, as well as reducing deferred maintenance projects.
The CARES Act passed by Congress includes about $6.3 billion in a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that is to be given directly to students for expenses related to the disruption in their education — things such as course materials, technology, food, housing, health care and childcare.
Nissley reported that NMC will receive $1.1 million for its students. Another $1.1 million will be given to the college and officials are working on how the money will be disbursed. It could be used to shore up the budget or could be used to ramp up online delivery of classes, which could increase revenue.
Though the money will plug some revenue gaps, it’s not enough, Nissley said, adding that the pandemic has had a tremendous impact on revenue.
