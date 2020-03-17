TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College has canceled a number of events, including its annual barbecue.
A list of cancellations posted to the college's website includes: the NMC Transfer Fair (March 17); International Affairs Forum (March 19); Rogers Observatory Public Viewing Night (April 3); A Taste of Success (April 17); the Big Little Hero Race (April 18); the T/S State of Michigan open house (April 18); the NMC Retirement & Recognition Reception (April 22); and the NMC BBQ (May 17).
The college is also limiting public access to all its campuses.
"In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and keep students and employees safe, NMC’s campus buildings are closed to the general public effective Monday, March 16, until April 27," the post states. "Students, including University Center students, and employees are welcome to access buildings as needed."
According to the post, the following facilities are closed: The Hawk Owl Café in the Oleson Center, Northwest Grind–Starbucks in Osterlin Library, Lobdell’s, the Hagerty Center and the Dennos Museum Center (closed until April 6).
