BEULAH — Nine Benzie County businesses received $28,500 in funding from the Regional Resiliency Program administered by Venture North.
Of the nine businesses earning grant awards, seven are owned by women and two are minority-owned. Funding for Benzie County businesses with nine or fewer employees were for a maximum of $5,000.
Benzie County grant recipients for the latest round of RRP funding included Bright Lane Gardens, Lake Ann; Cricket Salon and Boutique, Beulah; Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm and Boutique, Frankfort; daDesigns, Frankfort; Northern Auto & Tire, Honor; The Benzie Current, Frankfort; The Crystal Lake Catering Company, Elberta; Tiny Bubbles Charters, Frankfort; and Tipsy Canoe Rental & Brew, Honor.
A total of 12 grant applications were received requesting a total of $55,500.
The grant funds were made possible by awards from the Benzie County Economic Development Corporation ($1,000), Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund ($3,000), Cherryland Electric Cooperative ($4,500) and Venture North Funding and Development supporters ($20,000).
The applications were reviewed by a Benzie County team which made recommendations to Venture North.
“We are grateful for the local partnerships that make the RRP possible,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “There is no way for our organization to evaluate the applying businesses from afar. Local knowledge and judgement is instrumental in making the program one that works for both businesses and communities.
“As businesses bounce back and stabilize, we hope they return to us for loan funds to aid their growth and development. We have the ability to be both flexible and creative in helping small businesses, including many in Benzie County that we’ve helped in the past.”
More information about the RRP and other programs is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.