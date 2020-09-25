Grand Traverse County Health Department reported one site on Thursday.
Sam’s Club — Traverse City:
- Sept. 15 from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 16 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 17 from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 18 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, which includes Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, reported the following three sites:
Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Boyne Falls:
- Sept. 13 from 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.,
- Sept. 18 from 3–9 p.m.
- Sept. 19 from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
Family Fare, Boyne City
- Sept. 19 from 12-4 p.m
- Sept. 23 from 12-4 p.m
Dollar General, Boyne City
- Sept. 19 from 12-4 p.m
Officials advised those present during those times to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Those self-monitoring should also keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.
The health department also issued a reminder to practice safety measures like wearing a mask in public, frequent hand washing and maintaining six feet of social distance to prevent community exposure.
