TRAVERSE CITY — The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Emmet County was announced Saturday morning after a man with "no history of travel" tested positive.
The man is isolated and recuperating at home and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said he was not admitted or cared for at any local hospitals.
The man and a Charlevoix county woman, who's presumptive positive case was also announced Saturday and has a history of international travel, were each tested via swab kits at Northern Michigan MedCenter (NMMC) locations in Petoskey and Boyne City, respectively. Both are recovering in isolation at home.
However, health officials warn this example shows that community transmission is happening and one does not need to travel to contract the virus.
"We haven't seen a lot of community transmission yet unlike New York," said Dr. Gustav Lo, Medical Director at NMMC. "Here in northern Michigan we don't have a lot of cases yet, so if we can identify these cases in outpatient situations where we can isolate these infection pockets, we can stop the spread."
Thanks to outside the box thinking and extensive legwork by the NMMC staff, 30 COVID-19 swab test kits were obtained from a FDA approved private laboratory last week. Lo said all the tests were administered and the private lab was able to provide results in 48 hours, which is faster than the minimum 4-day day return from the state labs.
Those swab test kits are in grave limited supply across the state and country. An alternative was just approved for LabCorp, a nasal lavage test that can be done by the patient themselves and needs no special equipment, chemicals or supplies. The NMMC has employed this testing in lieu of swabs that are not readily available.
"LabCorp is first one to validate saline test and that is critically important because it doesn't need special supplies," Lo said. "It requires things every doctor has in their office and can be done in unlimited amounts."
All that is needed for a test is saline and a sterile container, normally used for urine samples. The NMMC has developed a special technique for testing that takes the time and supply consuming sterilization process out of the equation. Many hospitals and care centers have run out of things like masks, gowns and gloves due to the patient turnover and need for constant sterilization.
"The advantage of the technique we developed to obtain the sample is important because we do not need personal protective equipment and that has been the big roadblock for a lot of places," Lo said. "It is not necessary here, we got around by making a video and showing them how to do the test themselves in their own car."
Once a patient has had a consultation and has been recommended for COVID-19 testing, they can be isolated inside their own vehicle and administer the test themselves so nothing or nobody else can become contaminated. (SEE GRAPHIC)
With this new method, the only constraint on testing is how many can be run by labs on a daily basis. According to Lo, LabCorp can process up to 10,000 tests a day but that doesn't mean just anyone can be tested.
At the NMMC, a registered patient needs to show symptoms or have contact with somebody who has been diagnosed before they are tested. Federal law passed last week moved to have all COVID-19 tests covered by insurance and the nasal lavage tests are no different.
Lo hopes that more community health centers will start using these methods to help test more people in an outpatient, community setting to catch this disease and isolate it earlier.
At least 787 people in Michigan have tested positive for coronavirus and five people have died from COVID-19. As more testing happens the number of cases will rise. Northern Michigan has seen two local patients already recover from the coronavirus.
Leelanau County's first patient who tested positive was released from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Friday with no symptoms and an Otsego county man recovered from symptoms earlier this week. One other case has been reported in Wexford county.
