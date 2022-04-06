TRAVERSE CITY — A Munson Healthcare neurologist is giving a talk on the impact of long COVID on the brain.

According to their website, Munson Healthcare neurologist Dr. Heather Lee, DO, will discuss the lasting neurological impact of COVID-19 on the brain at the hospital system’s support group from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on Zoom. The talk is titled, “Long COVID: From Forgetfulness to Funny Smells.”

According to her bio on the website, Lee is a general neurologist with a special interest in stroke care who attended Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, completing her residency at Botsford General Hospital/Beaumont Hospital.

The COVID-19 support group meets once a month and is designed to help patients who suffer from long COVID, symptoms of which include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, joint pain, depression, hair loss, chest pain and other reported symptoms. Learn more and register at www.munsonhealthcare.org/services/community-health/covid19/long-covid-support-group