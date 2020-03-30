LANSING — The Michigan National Guard will be deploying small groups of Guard members to assist at regional food banks beginning Monday.
"While our member food banks are accustomed to working in a crisis environment, we have never witnessed anything like COVID-19," said Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Phil Knight.
Knight said Council staff were responding to "dramatically escalating" numbers of families with children and seniors drawing on food bank resources, while at the same time, volunteer numbers had diminished.
There are no food banks in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska or Benzie or counties, only food pantries.
For a list of food pantries, visit northwestmifoodcoalition.org.
The closest food banks to our area are Northwest Gleaners Food Bank in Cadillac, which serves Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Manistee counties and MANNA in Harbor Springs, which serves Emmet, Charlevoix and Antrim counties.
Tammy Seaver, office assistant with Gleaners, said the National Guard had so far not assigned any troops to the food bank but she was hopeful that might change.
"We could sure use them," she said Monday.
MANNA volunteer coordinator Jessica Stoepker said their organization was limiting volunteer hours to observe "Stay Home, Stay Safe" but was so far able to fulfill needs.
MANNA staff had not yet been contacted by the National Guard, Stoepker said.
She could put troops to use if they were made available, as one offer of help from the Army Corp of Engineers was rescinded following a cancellation of all volunteer assignments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.