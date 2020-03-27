TRAVERSE CITY — It was when schools closed that the coronavirus pandemic began to become real for 13-year-old Cecilia Balog.
“It started to actually affect me instead of being just something I heard in the news,” said the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School seventh-grader.
Her school’s cancellation helped lessen the shock — but not the disappointment — of the news that the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee is postponed.
“I just started expecting it,” Cecilia said. “I’m sad, but I’m pretty happy that they didn’t just say, ‘We’re canceling it.’ That they actually said, ‘We’re going to try to postpone it,’ so there’s hope of me actually going.”
Earlier this month, Cecilia nailed the word “conglomerate” in the 18th round of the Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee. She beat out 44 other students from Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Emmet, Charlevoix and Crawford counties to claim first place.
It also earned her the right to represent the region in the National Bee for the second year in a row.
The event was scheduled for May 24-29 in National Harbor, M.D. — just outside Washington, D.C. — and was to be televised on ESPN.
Event organizers announced the National Bee’s postponement March 20 email to participants and a press release.
Both noted the safety of event participants, staff and supporters; an executive order from Maryland’s governor prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people; and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CDC, this is the safest and most responsible action,” the press release states.
“This was a difficult decision that unfortunately will disappoint students who have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing, along with their parents and teachers who have supported them,” the release reads. “The focus now shifts to exploring all options to possibly reimagine a competition for later this year.”
The postponement — and the expectation of it — makes motivation to prepare somewhat hard to find, Cecilia said. She did study a bit last week, but “not as much as I probably should.”
Still, since she hasn’t yet received the list of words for the National Bee, her level of studying isn’t too different from this time last year, Cecilia said. The word list is expected to arrive sometime in April, she said.
“It does give me more time to study, so I think that, now that I’ve really almost gotten used to the fact that I’m out of school, since I have less and less things to do, I think I’m going to start studying more and more,” Cecilia said. “Especially when they get a date, that will be the best time. It’ll be really motivating — ‘Oh, yes! It’s not canceled! They do have it.’”
In the meantime, Cecilia said she’s practicing her clarinet and oboe for band, doing homework, reading and Facetiming or texting friends.
“I don’t think I’ve left my neighborhood in over a week,” Cecilia said. “I don’t usually stay in the house this long and it’s just kind of weird not being able to go and do anything.”
The family hadn’t yet booked plane tickets when the news about the National Bee came, said Judy Balog, Cecilia’s mom.
Her husband, Vince, had been wondering what impact the coronavirus would have on the event, so they waited to see before making arrangements, Judy said.
It could be worse — the family of three are healthy and can “hunker down,” she said. Right now, they’re praying for friends and family to also remain healthy, Judy said.
“I’m glad, even if something happens and it (the National Bee) is canceled, that last year I still had the chance to be able to go and experience it,” Cecilia said.
