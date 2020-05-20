TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse chapter of nationwide nonprofit National Alliance for Mental Illness will accept donated returnable bottles and cans to help fund its mission.
Those who want to contribute can drop off returnables at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays at the pool parking lot at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. NAMI Grand Traverse members meet there at those times to walk outdoors and will also accept donated cans and bottles.
Weekend pickup times can be scheduled by calling 231-218-4702. Leave a message for a return call if there's no answer.
The local nonprofit group currently hosts online group support sessions for both those with mental illnesses and their families.
Visit namigt.org online; call 231-944-8448 (not a crisis line) or send email to info@namigt.org.
