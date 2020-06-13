From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A local mental health nonprofit organization will halt scheduled drop-off times for donated returnable cans and bottles.
Volunteers with the Grand Traverse chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will no longer accept returnables on a regular basis at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center parking lot. This follows weeks of area residents’ participation and the reopening of stores’ returns program.
Judy Barrett, president of the local group, said area residents have been generous, proven as group volunteers have begun to return the donated bottles and cans. The process is expected to take weeks, she said.
Despite the end to regularly scheduled drop-off sessions at the Civic Center, Barrett said pickup times for large amounts of donated returnables can still be scheduled by calling 231-218-4702. Leave a message for a return call if there’s no answer.
The local nonprofit group currently hosts online group support sessions for both those with mental illnesses and their families. The group hosted the sessions at its facility in Traverse City before the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit namigt.org online; call 231-944-8448 (not a crisis line) or send email to info@namigt.org.
