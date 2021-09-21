TRAVERSE CITY — All Munson Healthcare employees and providers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 7 or face suspension and possible termination.
The announcement was made by Munson officials Tuesday, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications.
A two-step approach is being used to achieve 100 percent workforce vaccination, Michalek said.
Under the first step, anyone offered employment after Sept. 30 will be required to be fully vaccinated and all volunteers must be vaccinated by Oct. 1, she said.
The second step covers all current employees, providers and contract workers, who must be vaccinated by Jan. 7.
The January deadline gives people plenty of time to make a plan to get a vaccine or to talk to their health care provider about any vaccine hesitancy they may have, Michalek said.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do for our patients, our staff and our community,” Michalek said. “We want to be good role models.”
The mandate is based on President Joe Biden’s sweeping federal regulations announced about 10 days ago requiring vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans in an effort to increase vaccinations and curb the surging Delta variant.
All employers with more than 100 workers must require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. In addition, workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated, as will employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63.5 percent of people in the U.S. over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, while about 54 percent of the entire population is vaccinated.
Munson is the first healthcare system in northern Michigan to put a vaccine mandate in place, though many hospitals downstate have already done so, including Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and Beaumont Health in Royal Oak.
Employees will be able to ask for an exemption based on medical, religious or other reasons and must have their request in by Nov. 15. A panel made up of medical, legal and human resources experts will review each request individually, Michalek said.
On Jan. 7, anyone who has not been granted an exemption and is not vaccinated will be suspended. They will then have until Jan. 22 to achieve compliance or face termination.
For now, the requirement excludes anyone who is working remotely 100 percent of the time, though that could change, Michalek said.
The vaccination rate for Munson providers is 90 percent, while the rate for staff is about 70 percent. Michalek said that number hovered at 65 percent to 67 percent for several weeks but has ticked up recently.
“So we’re not that far off,” Michalek said. “We’re hoping that many people who’ve been working will choose to get vaccinated and stay with us.”
Munson has had a policy in place for several years requiring all employees to get an annual flu shot by Oct. 31, ahead of flu season. An employee can get an exemption, with Munson providing an accommodation for that person to work, such as wearing a mask, Michalek said.
She said she does not have information on what accommodations would be made for those exempted from the COVID vaccine, though it could mean weekly testing.
“We’re still working out all the details on what those accommodations will be,” she said.