TRAVERSE CITY — Help is on the way, northern Michigan.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer, announced Friday the Traverse City-based hospital system learned it will receive 2,925 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine some time next week.
The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use late Friday, clearing the way for millions of highly vulnerable Americans to get it within days.
The first shipment of the two-shot series would be enough to vaccinate almost 1,500 of Grand Traverse County's 93,000 residents. The amount is triple what Nefcy anticipated its initial shipment would be in an interview with the Record-Eagle late November.
More details are to come next week.
"Munson Healthcare is working closely with our regional health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on a nearly daily basis for planning related to distribution of COViD-19 vaccine to northern Michigan," Nefcy said in a statement.
Nefcy said it remains clear that it will take time to vaccinate those who have been prioritized for the first doses. Those include EMS workers, hospital staff caring for COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms and hospitals, and workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
"While we roll out the vaccine program, it will be important for all of us to remain diligent about masking, social distancing, hand hygiene, and limiting social gatherings as we head into the holidays," Nefcy said.
Pfizer's approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was imminent. A day-long meeting Thursday by a FDA advisory committee concluded with a 17-4 vote with one abstention that the benefits of Pfizer's vaccine outweigh the concerns for those aged 16 and up.
Pfizer is producing some of its vaccine for global distribution at its Kalamazoo plant.
State finalizes vaccine priorities
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced its priorities in which groups will receive a COVID-19 vaccine first, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The phases will be:
- Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
- Phase 1B: Some workers in essential and critical industries, including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.
- Phase 1C: People at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions and people 65 years and older.
- Phase 2: A mass vaccination campaign for all adults.
MDHHS said in the press release vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. The phases will likely overlap. Timing will be dependent on guidance from CDC and ACIP, the supply of the vaccine from the manufacturer, how the vaccine is allocated from the federal level to Michigan and the capacity to administer the vaccine to populations.