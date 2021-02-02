TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare announced Tuesday that it is putting its vaccination clinics on hold because of a lack of vaccines.
Those who are already scheduled for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will still get them, as well as those who are scheduled for their second dose, but no additional appointments will be made at this time, according to information from Munson.
Appointments for the second dose are scheduled when a person receives their first dose, and vaccines are set aside for that purpose. People can expect to get their second dose at their scheduled time.
Munson is not giving second doses to people who received their first dose somewhere else, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications.
Those people should contact the hospital or health department that gave them their first dose for more information.
The healthcare system anticipates receiving fewer first doses in the coming weeks as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed the way they are allocated, Michalek said.
Distribution is now based on population and risk factors using a formula determined by the state.
The vaccine shortage is being felt all over the state, not just in northern Michigan, Michalek said.
Munson also loosened its visitor restrictions policy and is now allowing COVID-19 patients to have one visitor per day for one hour, Michalek said. The visitor must wear personal protection equipment — gown, mask, gloves — and pass a health screening for COVID-19 symptoms.
All hospital visitors must continue to provide their name and phone number in case contact tracing needs to be done, in addition to wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and going directly to the patient's room they are visiting. The cafeteria remains closed.
As of Tuesday there are 23 COVID-19 inpatients across the Munson system, with 18 of them at Munson Medical Center. The numbers of infected people and those hospitalized with the disease has been steadily dropping over the last couple of weeks, Michalek said.
As of Monday, Munson had given out 22,080 first and second doses of the vaccine and inoculated about 63 percent of its healthcare workers, Michalek said.
Munson staff has been fielding questions about when vaccines will be available at Meijer, Walgreens and other pharmacies, but that information is not known, said Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer of Munson Cadillac.
Dr. Whelan answered questions at a weekly press conference held by Munson on Tuesday.
Whelan was also asked about leftover doses of vaccine at the end of a clinic. He said there are no leftovers, though sometimes there may be five or six extra doses when someone doesn't show up for an appointment or an extra dose is pulled out of a vial.
Munson established a list of eligible people who live nearby and they are called if that happens, Whelan said.
"Those people on the waiting lists are very glad to rush in and get their vaccine," Whelan said.