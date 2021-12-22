TRAVERSE CITY — While no changes have been implemented, Munson Healthcare is reviewing its policies and contacting its partners to see if any big operational changes need to be made in front of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We’re thoroughly reviewing all of our current procedures and protocols we have in place right now, just to determine if anything needs to change, based on knowing that omicron is more highly transmissible and the time from infection to symptoms could be shorter,” said Munson Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek.

Michalek said Munson was dusting off infection prevention response plans related to airborne respiratory illnesses and reaching out to state agencies to see if they have any additional guidelines. Keeping Munson’s health team safe is a priority, especially due to staffing shortages, she said.

They may need to reinstate universal eye protection or move to N-95 masks, because omicron is airborne rather than droplet-based, she said.

“The other thing that I’m hearing is there’s a lot of concern around what omicron’s going to do to our testing capabilities, our primary care offices, our urgent cares. Because, it’s not just looking at who’s hospitalized and the staff and the resources and the supplies that need to go into taking care of patients who are in hospital beds. It’s all of the other ambulatory services we offer that are stressed to capacity right now as well,” Michalek said.

Munson was bracing for an impact on both sides of its system, she said.

Munson Healthcare repor- ted 101 inpatient beds occu- pied by COVID-19 patients in the network’s six hospitals on Tuesday — 59 of them at Mun- son Medical Center in Traverse City.

Omicron was detected in 44 states as of Monday, including Michigan where it was detected in six counties — Genesee, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne and Kent.

A surge in cases isn’t a question of if, but when, Michalek said.

“Yeah, because we know that people are going to travel over the holidays, we know people are going to gather. So, we always see a surge after big either big holidays or big gathering events. So, we know we’re going to see another surge. It’s just a matter of where that surge comes into our system and which resources it taps into,” she said.