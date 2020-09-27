TRAVERSE CITY — Antibodies from survivors prove a vital tool in COVID-19 treatment — and blood banks are begging those who’ve recovered to donate.
The convalescent plasma containing those antibodies — which can be separated from a person’s blood after donation — have been a valuable tool in hospitals, according to Todd Kulman, Michigan Red Cross external communications manager.
Since the method’s testing and U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in April, thousands of COVID-19 survivors have rolled up sleeves and braved the needles, he added.
“That’s enabled us to collect and distribute more than 30,000 potentially lifesaving plasma (units) to hospitals,” he said.
The plasma has proven such a popular treatment that Red Cross and other collectors are seeing product go out faster than donors can offer it — and Kulman fears that, without help from more COVID-19 survivors, a critical shortage will hit the mitten state.
Red Cross’ plasma donation centers are based in Detroit, Flint and Lansing. Locals who want to donate without planning a road trip can reach out to the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, which has a Traverse City location.
Donors are welcome daily, said Manager of Donor Services Brig Cutter.
The organization supplies blood to about 80 Michigan hospitals — Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center included. Versiti’s test numbers have been bolstered by the offering of a COVID-19 antibody test at the same time — something checked for anyway, Cutter said.
The treatment method, dubbed Convalescent Plasma Therapy, utilizes convalescent plasma from the blood of those who’ve beaten the disease to bolster immune response in patients fighting it, according to a Mayo Clinic report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its use for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in April, Kulman said.
Donated blood is processed and blood cells are removed, leaving behind just plasma and antibodies, the Mayo Clinic report states. This reduced serum is then administered to COVID patients, and has potential to lessen a case’s length or severity.
It’s a procedure Munson Pathology Section Chief and Blood Bank Director Dr. William Kanner is quite familiar with.
He and other Munson staff worked with Mayo to conduct initial patient testing trials that eventually led to the method’s approval in treating COVID-19.
Kanner’s overseen 10 applications of convalescent plasma in Munson patients following that trial — of them, nine recovered successfully and one died.
He declined to make a determination of success with such a low count, but his experiences and Mayo results have shown infusions are a safe form of treatment, the earlier they’re supplied to a patient, the more effective they’ll be, and the level of antibodies in a donor’s blood vary depending on how ill they were — essentially, the worse the case, the more valuable a donor’s blood is.
A multi-disciplinary team put together to assist in those Mayo trials has continued its work within the hospital through current treatment, focused largely on tracking patient results and collecting data.
“What’s important to us is that we’re able to offer somebody in need a treatment,” Kanner said, noting convalescent plasma and steroids as the main offerings.
The treatment’s effectiveness is still being studied, but small clinical trials have offered promising results, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Kanner expects the treatment to only become more widespread and more effective with further research and application.
“It’s hit and miss — some patients respond really well, some patients don’t respond at all,” Cutter said. “But overall, it seems to have a really positive therapeutic result for patients with COVID.”
General blood donations always help, too.
Cutter said Versiti’s supplies are a bit thin, but much better than they were earlier-on in the pandemic.
“Hospitals are working through their backlog of surgeries,” he said. “Because of that, their demand is actually higher than it normally is.”
Generally, a blood transfusion is needed in the United States every two seconds, be it for surgeries or in trauma cases.
Kulman too noted overall supply improvements, but added the Red Cross still needs more donors and more organizations willing to host blood drives. Versiti welcomes the same.
“Health care providers have really come together for treatment, and the community’s really come together to find ways to help out — this is a way to help out, donating blood,” Kanner said.
To set up a donation appointment for convalescent plasma or see upcoming drives, find a form at www.versiti.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.