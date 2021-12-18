TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare officials attribute a recent decrease in hospitalizations in northern Michigan more to recoveries than deaths.

Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer of Munson Healthcare, said there were 10 deaths during last weekend across the Munson Healthcare system, meaning, he said, the majority of people have recovered and gone home.

But as he did on at a Tuesday press conference, Santangelo attributed the number of COVID-19 deaths versus recoveries to how the disease may or may not progress.

“So, it’s kind of a really fluid picture. So, it’s hard to say x number of patients passed away and that’s why the number went down. It’s kind of this constant influx and outflux and that’s why the number went down,” he said.

He also said most people who are vaccinated recover and many people with multiple conditions tend to die.

Munson Healthcare reported 115 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the network’s six hospitals on Friday — 69 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there were 79,081 cases detected and 1,412 deaths in northern Michigan by Wednesday afternoon, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This is 14 fewer hospitalizations in Munson’s facilities since Tuesday and 9 fewer at Munson Medical Center. And, it’s 24 more deaths between Monday and midweek time frame.

Despite the dip in inpatient COVID cases, Munson Healthcare officials said they still are not comfortable with the number of people hospitalized, especially because the number of occupied inpatient beds at Munson remains above 99, higher than the spring surge.

Santangelo said, despite being reluctant to call the decreased number of hospitalizations a trend at a COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday, he was more confident three days later saying the area is on a more positive trend than before.

“So, after 60 days of really high numbers, it gets hard after two days of a slight decrease to get excited. But now that we’ve had almost three days of decreasing numbers, I feel like I’m a little more comfortable saying that this surge seems like it’s starting to ebb,” he said.

He also said he expects deaths will start to also trend downward in the next few weeks as percent positivity and hospitalizations decrease.

The percent positivity rate on Friday in the area remained below 20 percent, a high mark officials said Tuesday had lingered for some time before the recent decline.

Recently, there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases across Michigan. Statewide on Friday, for Thursday and Friday together, there were 12,649 new confirmed cases, an average of 6,325 cases per day, and 254 new deaths, 159 which were identified during a records review.

Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department health officer, said at Tuesday’s press conference that two to four weeks ago was the highest number of cases since the pandemic’s start and that there have been there have been 161 deaths in Grand Traverse County since the start of the pandemic.

Death is a lagging indicator, so it follows the peaks, she said.

She also said there have been a consistent flow of deaths — often she receives daily death notifications.

Talking about why charts haven’t shown a clear post-Thanksgiving surge, Santangelo said, “I think part of the reason is that we’ve been so high for so long that I think there wasn’t a lot of room for that surge to go up much higher.”

“But now, what we don’t want is for everyone to relax, let their guard down and then have a big spike after Christmas, because we’d really like to see things move in the right direction instead,” he said.