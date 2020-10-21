TRAVERSE CITY — Leaders at Munson Medical Center have identified additional patient rooms to house those who fall ill with COVID-19, should the pandemic’s much-discussed “second wave” increase hospitalizations in northern Michigan, a spokesman said Tuesday.
“We have seen an uptick in COVID positivity in recent weeks,” said Brian Lawson, spokesperson for Munson Medical Center. “We have certainly been watching the increase in cases and trying to prepare appropriately.”
Lawson said Munson employed a clinical incident command team — made up of physicians, nurses and administrators — to oversee the hospital system, including Munson Medical Center and its satellite locations.
“They’re analyzing health department numbers, in-patient numbers, diagnostic testing numbers on a regional basis to get a sense of where we are in terms of community spread,” Lawson said.
There are eight COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized at Munson Medical Center, two at Grayling and one in Cadillac, Lawson said.
Catherine Dewey, spokeswoman for McLaren Northern Michigan, said that hospital currently has three patients in its respiratory isolation unit, aka the designated COVID-19 unit.
The Petoskey hospital averaged between two and three patients in the unit in recent days, she said, but medical officials reported increases in outpatient coronavirus tests coming back positive.
Lawson said should those positive cases require hospitalization in Traverse City in numbers beyond what Munson Medical Center can accommodate, additional rooms have been identified at Grayling and Cadillac facilities.
“As we’ve looked at the numbers, since early September we’ve seen this subtle increase,” Lawson said.
“While the acuity of their illness has not been as severe as those we saw in March or April, we have seen the numbers increase,” he added. “Is that a second wave? I don’t know yet.”
The 17-county region currently has a 3.1 percent seven-day average positivity rate among those tested for the pandemic disease, an increase from 1.6 percent in late September and early October, according to statistics provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
That’s more than the 2.3 percent seven-day average positivity rate in early July, but far less than the 14.4 percent rate for the region during early April, when access to tests was far more restricted.
Dewey said like Munson, McLaren hospital officials maintain a capacity surge plan developed in the early days of the pandemic, which may come into play if current trends aren’t curbed.
“We are expecting these numbers to increase,” Dewey said.
So far staffing levels at Munson are adequate, Lawson said, though Carolyn Moss, a registered nurse and president of the Traverse City Michigan Nurses Association, said there are issues.
“Safe staffing is a priority and we continue to push management to address those urgent staffing needs, especially as COVID cases increase,” Moss said in an email. “We hope to be able to work collaboratively to address these issues and urge the public to keep the spread of COVID down by wearing a mask and taking other steps to stay safe.”
Dewey said the mask issue is back at the forefront and hospital officials at McLaren have collectively noticed a decrease in mask use and physical distancing across the community since the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
This has led to expectations of continued case number spikes, she said.
Lawson did not connect the Supreme Court decision with concerns among healthcare professionals of a second wave, but did encourage continued vigilance.
“We’ve been fortunate in northern Michigan to see numbers stay low and there’s a reason for that,” he said. “We continue to trumpet the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and keeping your hands clean.”
Since February managers at Munson were telling registered nurses and others to re-use their surgical masks for several days, a practice that has only been discontinued in the last month said Tracy Cleveland, vice president of supply chain at Munson.
Hospitals are stocked with personal protection equipment in numbers staff could only hope for back in the spring, he said.
“March and April were really difficult, difficult times,” said Cleveland, who worked for a downstate Munson affiliate, Trinity Health, before being hired by Munson in July and promoted to vice president in September.
MDHHS officials track supplies of PPE in hospitals, with a maximum tracked of 21 days supply, though Munson has more than that, he said.
“We’re in a very, very strong position right now, we’re beginning to see more domestic production or near shore, so instead of Asia for example, maybe it’s Mexico,” he said.
One crucial supply Munson was able to source close to home? Hand sanitizer from Iron Fish, a distillery in Thompsonville.
The worry, Cleveland said, is what will happen when the weather turns cold, and flu and respiratory illness season collides with what could be a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
“I’m concerned,” Cleveland said. “I expect we’ll see a much larger number of people coming in with symptoms, you don’t know what they have so you have to treat everyone as if they have COVID.”
That means healthcare workers will go through an “unprecedented” amount of PPE, he said.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for health departments covering 10 counties in northern Lower Michigan, said the concerns among hospital officials are well-founded, particularly as we head into the winter influenza season.
“We all need to continue to practice COVID-19 mitigation strategies and receive the flu vaccination to protect ourselves and our neighbors and to ensure that our hospitals can handle any increase to their census.”
The region gained 23 additional cases on Tuesday, 15 of which in Grand Traverse County.
Statistics show that brings the regional total to 2,325 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, along with 76 reported deaths.
MDHHS reported there have been 149,392 cases discovered statewide, along with 7,053 deaths.
The United States has now had more than 8.3 million cases diagnosed and more than 220,800 deaths reported, according to disease trackers at Johns Hopkins University. That compares to 40.6 million cases worldwide and 1.1 million deaths, the experts reported Tuesday.
