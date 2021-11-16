TRAVERSE CITY — Surging COVID-19 cases in northern Michigan pushed Munson Healthcare's pandemic inpatient count to its highest number yet.
The hospital network had 108 COVID-19 patients in its six hospitals, including 62 in Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to Munson Healthcare numbers updated Tuesday morning. It's higher than the previous peak in spring 2021 of 99.
Hospitalizations have increased 61 percent from 67 on Nov. 1, Munson Healthcare spokesperson Brian Lawson said in an email.
Of those, 18 percent of cases on Tuesday were breakthroughs in vaccinated patients, Lawson said. Anecdotal reports from hospitals in Munson's network were that breakthrough cases tended to be in older patients with underlying conditions.
Munson hospitals weren't the only ones seeing a surge. Spectrum Health, which has a network of hospitals across west Michigan, reported 367 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday amid what Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, called a "dramatic" uptick in recent weeks.
And on Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced that hospitalizations statewide topped 3,000 for the first time in more than six months.
Upticks in both COVID-19 patients and others, atop staffing constraints, prompted Munson Healthcare on Nov. 9 to move to its pandemic response plan stage "red," as previously reported. That meant further cuts to services and some clinic and lab hours to focus efforts on COVID-19 care.
Michelle Klein, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department's director of personal health, said waning immunity among older people with underlying issues is one possible driver of the current uptick. The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is also easier to spread, and schools are back in session.
"Once schools resumed and we had all those people together under a building day after day for hours and hours at a time, that can cause more transmission of any disease, including COVID," she said.
She pointed to new cases in Benzie and Leelanau counties being the highest among the infant-to-12-year-old age group, with the 30-to-59 group being second-highest — she agreed that could point to kids picking up the disease at school or through other social activities and spreading it to their parents.
Cases continue to be high among unvaccinated people, Klein said. Getting the vaccine can help reverse the trend, as can getting a booster shot for anyone currently eligible — anyone 65 or older, or anyone 18 and older with a compromised immune system or a job that places them at greater risk.
"Over the last week, 79.7 percent of our cases were not vaccinated," she said.
And those breakthrough cases are far less likely to result in hospitalization, severe illness or death, she added.
Mask-wearing, avoiding large groups, good hand-washing habits and staying home if you're sick, even only mildly so, can help blunt the rise of the spike in cases, Klein said. Kids age 5-11 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as well.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.