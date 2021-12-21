TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare officials are preparing for the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 as it is now detected in Michigan.

Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer, said Munson Healthcare, despite the area's six hospitals remaining "still stressed" in pandemic-level red, is trying to do what they can, in a press conference on Tuesday.

The current respite of downward trending hospitalizations will be short-lived, Nefcy said.

"And, we will continue to prepare. We see our numbers going down. That in no way means we’re taking a break and kicking our feet up. We continue to work daily to ensure that we are open and available for our patients who need us.”

Munson Healthcare reported 110 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the network’s six hospitals on Tuesday — 67 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there were 80,183 cases detected and 1,459 deaths in northern Michigan by Monday afternoon, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Omicron was detected in 44 states as of Monday, including Michigan where it was detected in six counties — Genesee, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne and Kent.

It's likely extending beyond these borders, said Munson Healthcare's infectious disease expert Christopher Ledke.

"It’s likely the true burden of omicron is likely much higher than this. We rely on sequencing at the state level to identify which COVID cases that we submit are omicron, and there is a delay in that. And, they only do a small percentage. So, it’s likely that there’s more spread than what we’re aware of," Ledke said.

Omicron raced ahead of other variants, including delta, accounting for 73 percent of new infections last week, federal health officials told the Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed this was a six-fold increase in Omicron's share of infections in one week.

Munson Healthcare is collecting preliminary data on omicron and shared its findings:

Omicron appears to be acting as an airborne spread, versus a droplet spread as with previous variants, has more than 50 significant mutations, of which 36 are on the spike protein, health officials said.

It's about 4- to 5.4 times more transmissible than delta and extremely contagious, with 3- to 3.5 new cases for every one new case.

It appears to be less severe, with a 29 percent less hospitalization rate; but cases of omicron in hospitalized patients under 18 was 20 percent higher.

So far, 80 percent of hospitalized omicron patients in South Africa, where it originated, were under 50 years old.

A Hong Kong study suggests omicron infects airways and nasal passages and sheds a lot of virus from those sites, which is why it's so contagious, but may not be good at infecting lung tissue.

Patients have experienced milder cases with cough, runny nose and nasal congestion.

“Based on surges in other countries, we should expect significant transmission here in the U.S. and unfortunately, I think the next two, three, four weeks in particular are going to be very challenging for our country,” Ledke said.

He also said, despite having the preliminary data, there was still a lot to learn about omicron and that there currently was an omicron-targeted booster in development.

Nefcy echoed Dr. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at a press conference Governor Gretchen Whitmer held in Grand Rapids on Tuesday when she said getting vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to battle the variant.

"If you are unvaccinated, it's not a matter of if you will get sick but when and none of us can predict how sick we ill get or if we will give it to a family member," Hertel said. "Plus, not every patient qualifies for therapeutics."

Hertel said 30- to 39-year-olds remain the age range with the highest case rate.

Percent positivity in the area was at 16.7 percent on Tuesday, remaining below the 20 percent high mark that lingered for some time.

Patients on ventilators in the Munson Healthcare system were at 18, up two patients from last week, with a majority of hospitalized inpatients still unvaccinated.

“I actually just had a Christmas gathering last weekend downstate with a group of people, all of whom were vaccinated if eligible. And, we just all tested the day before are the day of. So, that’s one thing to think about," Ledke said, cautioning people to think about the risk of COVID-19 at upcoming holiday gatherings.

"I would urge that discussion on vaccination, don’t be afraid to have that discussion. So, if you’re anxious about your family spending time with loved ones, then feel free to bring that up, to ask that question. Don’t be afraid to put your family’s health as a priority."