TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare officials said they are considering demoting their hospital system to pandemic level orange from their current status, pandemic level red.

This is because of the recent decline in cases and percent positivity from January — even as it remains above 20 percent for the state and region, the requirement for pandemic level red status.

Positivity rates statewide have also held at 22.9 percent for the past 14 days statewide and at 25.5 percent positivity for the northern Michigan region, according to data released at the Tuesday press conference.

This declined from last week, when percent positivity was at 28.8 percent statewide and at 27.6 percent positivity for northern Michigan.

Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Healthcare, said the hospital looks at different metrics, including percent positivity, before making a decision to switch.

“But we are seeing the numbers trend down towards where we would be for orange. We are monitoring the data and ensuring that we are absolutely trending in that right direction before we pull that trigger, so to speak. But, we are definitely looking at that as a possibility as we continue to trend in the right direction,” Nefcy said.

Munson officials said the hospital would communicate any changes to visitor policies or affects to inpatient care if the change was made.

While the news is good, there are some concerns about the numbers used to make these calls.

Health officials said many health departments in northern Michigan followed the state in eliminating contact tracing and more people aren’t reporting to the health department as the prevalence on in-home testing grows.

Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer of the Grand Traverse County Health Department, said there is a way for residents to report COVID-19 cases and that they are still aggregately tracking cases for their own personal use as departments. She said they look for trends like the demand for testing as indicators for where to steer the departments.

“So, the numbers right now, I think they’re not perfect. They’re not, you know, as an epidemiologist, like, they’re not as pure as maybe they were in the past. But, I would say that the numbers throughout the entire pandemic haven’t been perfect. There’s been a lot of people who have probably been positive that either didn’t get tested or tested at home once that was available,” she said.

Health officials said they still see value in reporting broad numbers.

Nefcy said the numbers still provide a broad picture and give a reflection of what’s going on in the community because it’s reasonable to not just look at one factor or one number, but many.

“So, you know, while they’re not perfect, they are still helpful, I think, for us in making decisions about things like whether we’re still at red or whether we should still have mask mandates in place, whether we should be masking in high-risk areas and whether people who are at the highest risk, being immunocompromised, should still be cocooning and taking care.”

The number of beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients across Munson Healthcare’s six hospitals was at 71 on Tuesday, with 45 of those at Munson Medical Center. There were six COVID-19 inpatients on a ventilator.

On Jan. 28, there were 90 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients system-wide, with 57 of them at Munson Medical Center. This is a decrease of 19 beds system-wide and a decrease of 12 beds at Munson Medical Center.

Nefcy said the trend of hospitalizations being relatively steady at Munson is a combination of Omicron being less severe and lethal of a variant and because, she said, northern Michigan has fairly high vaccination rates. She said the region is trending behind the state in declining positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths and that health officials expected the region to soon follow the decline.

“And so, the things that we’re looking at are watching the cases and hospitalizations trend downward. Hospitalizations did not peak as high as cases did. So, that’s great news, something that we were hoping for. But now, we see that happening. We are probably a week out from being comfortable knowing the trend that deaths are going to take following those hospitalizations. It’s a little bit more of a lagging indicator. And so, (we are) taking this week just to kind of watch and see what happens with deaths,” Lisa Peacock, health officer, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan said.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 107,808 cases and 1,736 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

There were 489 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in northern Michigan since Dec. 1 — a little over a quarter of all deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Nefcy said she thought COVID-19 had a 1.5 percent mortality rate in general versus a 0.1 mortality rate for influenza.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. hit a two-year total of 900,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The nation hit that grim milestone as the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 declined 15 percent since mid-January to about 124,000, according to Associate Press reports.

Nefcy said the regional number was small in comparison, “but certainly impactful for us here. Those are all people, neighbors, friends, family members. We get lost sometimes in some of these numbers but I think it’s important to remember and sometimes reflect on the impact that this pandemic has had on us and individual families.”

Peacock said the area’s health departments have been handing out KN95 masks lately because they just received a supply of some but also because they want everyone to have access to the masks due to omicron’s transmissibility.