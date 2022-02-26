TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare announced on its Facebook page Thursday it’s downgrading its Pandemic Response Status from red to orange.

On Friday, Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Joe Santangelo said Munson is already thinking of when it will move to pandemic level yellow.

The hospital system had been at level red due to percent positivity in the region being more than 20 percent. Between 10 and 20 percent is the benchmark for level orange, and yellow is below 10 percent.

Santangelo said while Munson remains cautious and doesn’t want to rush into the change to yellow, he’s hoping the change to orange will help people understand where the region is in the pandemic. He thought the last surge, which put the region in level red since early November, was the most significant wave.

“But, in moving to this lower pandemic level, we’re really hoping that people are also realizing that it’s OK to seek medical care for other concerns and we’re just glad to keep moving in the right direction in the pandemic,” Santangelo said.

As of Friday, percent positivity for the previous 14 days was at 13.3 percent for the region and there were 44 beds occupied by COVID-19 inpatients systemwide, with 33 of them at Munson Medical Center. That’s down from the 47 occupied beds on Tuesday — 36 of those at Munson Medical Center — and Santangelo said that’s about half where the region was a few weeks ago.

Kaitlyn Hans, R.N. and staff manager at West Front Primary Care, said on Tuesday she thought the decrease in cases was reassuring because hospitals won’t be so overwhelmed and people will get the care they need instead of being afraid to go to the hospital or the office because of COVID-19.

“And, for those people that are in the hospital, going down to a lower level means that their restrictions are not as tough. So, hopefully, they’re able to see their families,” she said.

Santangelo said the biggest change Munson officials are excited about was resuming non-COVID projects, finally getting to non-COVID procedures and allowing classes and Munson-supported treatment plans like support groups to be in person.

He said they were significantly loosening schedules at Munson Medical Center, increasing the number of surgeries and welcoming back patients who had their care delayed because of pandemic level red status, or who have been reluctant to seek care because of their fear of COVID-19.

“You know, like screening colonoscopies, the things we had to delay because we were just so busy with COVID-19 and didn’t have the resources to continue those more elective procedures. And, we’re really excited to be getting to be able to take care of patients a little bit more normally,” Santangelo said.

Munson’s Universal Masking Policy remains in place, and patients 18 years and older will now be able to have one visitor with no time limit, with a few limited exceptions. While EMS and surgical patients are limited to one visitor, obstetrics patients, pediatric patients, and patients with other extenuating circumstances will be allowed more than one. Two visitors are allowed for end-of-life circumstances and one spiritual adviser is allowed to visit a patient, with those from law enforcement, adult protective services, interpreters and other similar persons allowed one at a time.

Visitors will also now be able to purchase grab-and-go food in Munson’s cafeterias, with seating reserved for some of the health care team.

All inpatient waiting rooms are still closed to visitors, but one visitor per patient is allowed with EMS and surgical patients while they are waiting to receive care — they can’t wait while the patient receives care, but can wait in their vehicle.

Visitors are also being welcomed back into long-term care facilities by appointment only.