CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare announced Friday that a man in his late 70s has died of COVID-19 at the health system's Cadillac Hospital.
The man, a Missaukee County resident, is the first person in northern Michigan whose death has been attributed to COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital Tuesday, and tested positive for COVID-19 a short time later, according to a statement released by Munson.
"This is is a heartbreaking day for this family and our community," said Tonya Smith, president and CEO of Cadillac Hospital, in a statement. "The reality of this illness has now reached into northern Michigan and taken a patient at our hospital."
The man was admitted after experiencing shortness of breath on March 24 and a positive test for COVID-19 returned on March 26. He died Friday afternoon. Hospital staff provided supportive care during his stay that included the use of a ventilator, according to the release.
"COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus a halt," said Kevin Hughes, District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer, in a statement.
