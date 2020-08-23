TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will get $2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover some of the costs of responding to COVID-19.
It’ll put a dent in the roughly $10 million the health care provider system spent on personal protective equipment between March and June, but it’s only a part of the help the federal government has given Munson to soften the pandemic’s financial blow, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dianne Michalek said.
The health care provider lost a total of about $150 million during the same time frame, in large part because shutdown orders forced the hospital to suspend services, Michalek said. Fewer people were coming in system-wide as well.
“A lot of that was because we had to close down elective surgeries, fewer people were coming to visit like the emergency department or walk-in clinics and fewer people were getting lab services done,” she said. “All that had a pretty detrimental impact on the health care system.”
Munson got grants totaling around $75 million to cover half those losses, largely in three grants provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Michalek said — that’s the full name of the CARES Act Congress passed March 27.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has also chipped in some relief, Michalek said in an email.
Most of Munson’s services are back up and running, albeit mostly at reduced capacity, while a handful of labs and locations remain closed, Michalek said. Some services never stopped, like heart, stroke and cancer treatments.
Patient volume is expected to be 85 to 90 percent of typical numbers for the next 12 months, Michalek said.
Many of the staff Munson furloughed are back as well, although some are still laid off, Michalek said in an email.
New safety protocols make the ER one of the safest places to be at the moment, so people having a medical emergency shouldn’t be afraid to come, Michalek said.
The grants are one facet of the financial aspect of tackling the pandemic, and for first-responder departments and others covered in a federal aid category, the tab is still running.
Grand Traverse County Emergency Coordinator Gregg Bird said FEMA will reimburse police and fire departments for certain pandemic-related costs they’ve covered out of their own budgets.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration in tandem with President Donald Trump declaring a major disaster in Michigan means they’re eligible for certain costs out of disaster response funds under a category for public assistance.
That could include personal protective equipment departments purchased with their own funds, Bird said. Several around the county bought some before the state distributed federally supplied equipment. And one agency bought purpose-made ultraviolet lights and foggers to disinfect the inside of its ambulances, for example.
Another expense that could be reimbursed is the overtime required to cover for police officers self-quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus, Bird said.
It’s not just first responder agencies — hotel stays for people without homes who needed to be quarantined could be reimbursable as well, as could some costs at the Grand Traverse County-funded Pavilions, Bird said.
The disaster isn’t over, and financial officials are keeping track of the costs across the county and likely across the state, Bird said. They can’t seek reimbursement until it is, and then it’s a question of how much the government will actually reimburse — or can. He couldn’t guess as to the total for eligible costs across Grand Traverse County so far.
Bird contrasted the disaster and its ultimate financial toll with hurricanes Katrina and Sandy — the former almost “broke the country” and the latter caused damages into the billions, he said.
“Now you’ve got to figure COVID-19 has been affecting all 50 states and the territories of the U.S. for going on six months now, and we haven’t even begun to talk about where the monies are going to come from for recovery,” he said.
