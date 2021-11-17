TRAVERSE CITY — Inpatient numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Munson Healthcare rose nearly 30 percent in three days.

Wednesday's update to the system's COVID-19 tracker showed 123 patients, with 69 patients in Traverse City's Munson Medical Center.

The upward trend mirrors what's happening across the state. Michigan vaulted to the top COVID-19 hotspot in the country, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The state's seven-day case rate is 503.8 per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations are rising across the state, with 10 hospitals at 100 percent capacity and 20 hospitals at 80 percent, according to state data reporting.

Michigan.gov numbers show the Grand Traverse region as having 50 adults in the ICU, with nine people on ventilators.

Upticks in both COVID-19 patients and others, atop staffing constraints, prompted Munson Healthcare on Nov. 9 to move to its pandemic response plan stage “red,” as previously reported. That meant further cuts to services and some clinic and lab hours to focus efforts on COVID-19 care.