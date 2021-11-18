TRAVERSE CITY — The number of people hospitalized in the Grand Traverse region with COVID-19 continues to rise as a statewide surge in the pandemic virus continues.

Numbers released Thursday morning show beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals operated by Munson Healthcare rose to 127 with 72 of those patients in Traverse City's Munson Medical Center. The continuing spike in the virus' spread in northwest Lower Michigan mirrors increases statewide that pushed dozens of hospitals above 90 percent bed occupancy, according to state data.

Early this week Michigan vaulted to the top COVID-19 hotspot in the country, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. By Wednesday, the daily average number of cases detected in the state spiked to 7,353, eclipsing the previous record set in November 2020.

Michigan.gov numbers show 89 percent of ICU beds in the Grand Traverse region were occupied by Wednesday, with 46 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Upticks in both COVID-19 patients and others, atop staffing constraints, prompted Munson Healthcare on Nov. 9 to move to its pandemic response plan stage “red,” as previously reported. That meant further cuts to services and some clinic and lab hours to focus efforts on COVID-19 care.