TRAVERSE CITY — Some Munson Healthcare employees are working fewer hours than normal during the COVID-19 crisis. Some aren't working at all.
That's because non-essential units throughout the hospital system have been shut down by social distancing guidelines.
"In some of our locations, we're seeing a 50 to 60 percent drop in our volumes," Munson Medical Center president and CEO Ed Ness said in a video released this week. "We aren't doing elective outpatient surgeries. Many of our operating rooms are empty. Many of our outpatient clinics have closed their doors."
Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare vice president of marketing and corporate communications, couldn't say exactly how many employees have been affected.
"It's really difficult to put a number on that right now," she said, because things are changing so quickly. "We still don't know if or when we're going to get a surge of COVID-19 patients."
Most impacted employees will see a reduction in work hours, she said.
"Other people — in the furloughed category, and there's probably a couple hundred of them — will not have any paid hours, but still maintain their benefits and still maintain their employment with Munson Healthcare," said Michalek.
Many workers have the option to sign up for a labor pool, from which they can be assigned alternate roles, for which they are qualified or can be trained for, during the crisis. Munson-affiliated physicians can sign up for a separate pool from which they can get temporary assignments.
"We're seeing fewer patients, and it has caused a dramatic economic and operational ripple throughout our entire organization" Ness said.
"We are currently projected to lose between $7- to $10 million dollars a month as long as the situation continues."
All of Munson's senior executives are taking temporary pay cuts of at least 20 percent, he said in the video.
"Businesses everywhere and across most industries are struggling to stay afloat, and have had to change their operations dramatically as a matter of survival," said Ness. "The health care industry is no different."
