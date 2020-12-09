WILLIAMSBURG — A Michigan State Police trooper asking a group of Whitewater Township trustees to disperse and hold their meeting virtually didn't stop the board from pushing ahead.
Trooper Andrew Sysko cited an emergency order requiring local governments to meet remotely.
That order from the state Department of Health and Human Services bars in-person meetings unless they're of fewer than 25 people, and held outdoors.
But trustees mostly weren't having it, with Clerk Cheryl Goss claiming the Constitution's First Amendment trumps the order.
"We're here for a meeting, this group is peaceably assembled and if the board wants to continue to meet then I think they'll continue to meet," she said.
Goss and Treasurer Della Benak and Trustee Heidi Vollmuth were in the township hall in front of an audience, several of whom spoke during public comment.
Township Supervisor Ron Popp and Trustee Paul Hubbell attended via online conference, as did more than 50 other commenters.
The trooper, not visible on camera and not always audible on the meeting stream, replied that's their right, but that the MSP had received a call about the meeting and he had to respond.
He responded to a trustee that he wouldn't make arrests, but that he had to report the meeting to the MDHHS if they didn't split up and meet virtually.
The trooper's appearance prompted some audience members to leave, and for Vollmuth to leave the hall and rejoin virtually.
She did so after trustees agreed to keep going with the meeting, with Vollmuth noting the Michigan Townships Association sent the board instructions for holding a virtual meeting.
Proposed ordinances that could open the township to medical and recreational marijuana growers and processors — but no other business types, including provisioning centers — drew a large crowd. Trustees later adopted both.
A handful of others wanted to hear Grand Traverse County Road Commission Highway Engineer Wayne Schoonover discuss proposed fixes for Skegemog Point Road. They did for about 30 minutes, with trustees agreeing to set a special meeting devoted to the subject for Dec. 15.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said a state police trooper or any other law enforcement officer would be sent to such a scene should a complaint be made to emergency dispatchers.
"We’ll go there and ask for compliance," Carroll said.
If the gathered crowd doesn’t fall in line, he said a report will be written and sent to the MDHHS for potential enforcement action.
The goal in these types of situations is always to encourage people to comply with the public health order meant to restrict both indoor and outdoor gatherings as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce strains on health systems, said Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS public information officer.
"When individuals gather, the virus can spread. We continue to urge everyone to do their part by wearing masks, physically distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding indoor gatherings," she said.
MDHHS can issue civil fines for noncompliance, up to $1,000 per day of health order violations, which Sutfin said are due in 30 days.
Additional sanctions could include possible misdemeanor charges, though the township government doesn’t hold any business, liquor or food establishment licenses that can be suspended or revoked by state officials.