COPEMISH — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority faced a New York City-sized situation when the pandemic hit.
More than 50 of its bus drivers contracted and died from COVID-19. The MTA needed a way to separate passengers from drivers on its buses safely, quickly and at great quantity.
It was time to call in Mr. Chain.
Mr. Chain, a division of MR Products, Inc. in Copemish, supplies plastic chain as a visual barrier. The company typically sends product from its plant to locations throughout the world via an industrial distributor.
But the NY Transit Authority was in need of more than seven miles of plastic chain — quickly. So the distributor contacted MR Products, which was able to expedite the order to one of the centers of the global coronavirus outbreak.
MR Products President Maree Mulvoy said it was one of several recent instances the northern Michigan company was able to respond on a national level to the global pandemic.
“When they called us and said they had 50 bus drivers die and needed help to separate people ... to me we’re really making a difference there, and that makes me feel good,” Mulvoy said.
MR Products responded in similar ways in other parts of the country during the pandemic.
The Louisiana National Guard used Mr. Chain products to set up a triage testing site. MR Products is working on a project for Chrysler Corporation for several of its plants as the automaker gets back to work.
“All the plants are looking to have a visual reminder, whether it be as a 6-foot barrier, by the time clock, in the lunchroom or wherever,” said Ryan Schultz, chief operating officer at MR Products.
Schultz said plastic chain isn’t the first thing most people think about when it comes to coronavirus and safety.
It isn’t a mask, a face shield or other typical personal protective equipment.
But Schultz said it gave the company and all its employees a good feeling that they’re playing a part in keeping people at a safe distance — with a product manufactured in northern Michigan.
MR Products has had a lot of work following what Mulvoy said was an initial two-week period of nervousness throughout the company’s workforce.
Mulvoy said MR Products has actually had to add about a dozen people in response to demand. Overtime has become prevalent, and Mulvoy said some employees have created an internal competition.
“We’re going nuts,” she said. “We’re quoting three to four weeks out on non-critical jobs and trying to get critical jobs out right away.”
“We’re busier now than we have been at any time in the history of the company,” Schultz said.
And it is a historic time for MR Products. The company founded by Mulvoy’s father, Michael T. Russo, will mark its 60th year next week. MR Products was first incorporated on May 16, 1960 and has operated in Copemish for more than 50 years.
“The year 2020 is proving to provide the biggest obstacles and challenges in the 60-year history of Mr. Chain,” Mulvoy wrote in an email. “Our employees, suppliers and distributors are rising to the occasion to protect people and premises. We are proud to contribute to the national efforts to combat this virus.”
