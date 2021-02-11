TRAVERSE CITY — Chicken salad or tuna, a bag of chips, a bit of fruit, a cookie and, always on the menu, piping paper cups of coffee.
The past 11 months have taken from Mike McDonald — the self-described “not a young person” who chairs the Safe Harbor board has sorely missed pulling a chair up and shooting the breeze with shelter guests.
COVID-19 has changed things across the nation, and the shelter proves no exception. Through necessity, Safe Harbor’s operations are a different world than the one McDonald’s known for the past four years: protocols have volunteers and guests almost entirely independent of each other, screening is comprehensive, and the shelter’s laid-back, friendly attitude feels just a little more stiff, a little more uneasy.
Still, the familiar faces and chorus of “thank-yous” from Tuesday’s lunchtime tray line gave McDonald little chance to ruminate.
He and his wife served up the afternoon meal — now one of three squares cooked up at Safe Harbor, thanks to local organizations and volunteers. The list includes Central United Methodist Church, which uses the shelter as a new home for its Monday-to-Friday breakfasts after having to close up in-church programming, McDonald said.
Despite early concerns and some touch-and-go months, volunteers prove eager and generous, and shifts fill easily.
“It’s really great to see the community come together,” said Goodwill Street Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon, who’s played a major role in setting up Safe Harbor’s 8 a.m.-1 p.m. “day shelter,” and, more recently, a weather induced “afternoon shelter” program. “With a lot of older volunteers not being able to volunteer because of COVID, it’s been great seeing younger people in the community stepping up.”
With programming now spanning 24 hours, they need all the help they can get.
Since March 2020, Hannon and fellow Street Outreach advocates have been running the “day” program through late morning off and on. In summer, it offered a place to shower, do laundry and charge phones — especially with the pandemic’s shuttering of local libraries and other community resources, like Jubilee House and church programs.
The addition ensures the coldest parts of February are covered, too, Hannon added.
Still, safety and support prove a carefully-kept balance, and the new slew of precautions, involvement of multiple organizers and healthy through-the-day guest turnout make the routine something of a juggling act.
Early February brought a new problem: it got really — really — cold.
When temperatures drop enough, Hannon said local advocates issue a “Code Blue,” calling on extra support and collaboration.
That used to mean local shelters and organizations would take shifts, trading off days to ensure people always had somewhere to go.
Things not so easily done during a pandemic.
Hannon and Safe Harbor officials had to find another solution — frostbite, exposure and death aren’t uncommon among northern Michigan’s homeless populations in wintertime.
An afternoon shelter’s bridged the gap since the chill settled over the region, keeping Safe Harbor open from day shift to evening check-in.
“We’re just piecing this together right now — we’re stretched thin as far as volunteers and Goodwill staff to cover a whole day right now,” Hannon said, adding that Street Outreach workers have supplemented the numbers lately. “There’s no other way, when it’s so cold.”
Organizers are playing the program “by ear” to an extent, but Hannon assured it would at least last out the chill.
Making it work isn’t just a goal.
It’s survival.
February’s cold spell is set to continue for at least several days, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Runyan, and single-digit nighttime lows show no sign of relenting.
Windchill just makes matters worse.
“You inject any wind into that and you’re talking about windchills that could very easily drop below zero at any given time,” Runyan said. “Those temperatures are very dangerous — especially on any exposed skin.”
Sleeping outside, be it with tent, heater and piled blankets or not, is simply not safe — “Not even a little,” Runyan added.
And after a year of redoing just about everything Safe Harbor does for the same reason, McDonald and co. hope the respite will at least be a safe one.
Fresh procedures include screening every guest and volunteer to enter the building, temperature-taking and a mandatory mask requirement for all inside Safe Harbor.
Meal times are done in shifts to properly space guests out, and guests are seated three to a table — Safe Harbor uses large, round tables that make distant eating possible. A plexiglass divider prevents air flow between the three.
A new heated, floored tent has significantly expanded available common space, making social distancing much more achievable, McDonald added.
Risk remains — but the relative quiet offers breathing room.
“What’ve we been open now, 14 weeks?” McDonald said. “So we’re feeling like we’ve got some pretty good procedures in place.”
Precautions seem to be working: Safe Harbor has only encountered two cases of COVID-19 since October, he said. Both — one a guest and the other, a volunteer — were discovered quickly and managed without any additional spread.
At more than halfway through the winter season, it’s a mix of policy, vigilance, and a healthy dose of optimism.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping we can get through the rest of it,” McDonald said.
Anyone in need of emergency shelter sho- uld call 844-900-0500. To volunteer, donate or learn more about Safe Harbor, check out www.gtsafeharbor.org.