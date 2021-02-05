A collective sigh of relief was expelled Thursday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to the podium to announce winter contact sports can restart competition next week.
Players and coaches began hearing rumors about a possible shortening of the shutdown last week but real word from the capitol left everyone on an emotional high.
“The girls are ecstatic and I’ve had teachers telling me they can’t sit still in class,” Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford said. “They’re excited because they have been waiting for this. It’s almost surreal.”
Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rolled back restrictions that were set to expire Feb. 22, instead allowing for basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer to start next week.
“We’ve been putting in so much work and going to practice with the uncertainty of if we’ll have another day,”Glen Lake basketball player Hailey Helling said. “So we were super excited to hear the news and having our work pay off.”
Like many teams, the Lakers practiced in masks to prepare for the possibility of having to play in them. The new guidelines aren’t yet set in stone and more will be clarified this Sunday according to the release sent out by MDHHS. Sports like basketball and hockey will still need to wear masks as of Friday, and wrestling will be tested prior to meets to make sure every player can compete without one.
“Playing with a mask on is a totally different ball game,” Helling said.
The Lakers open up Tuesday against Kingsley. Bradford said his team was ready to play ”yesterday” and his biggest concern now is finding enough referees to cover all the games that will be happening over the next six weeks.
Coach Brad Fischer texted the players Friday morning with the rumors. Eagles senior Noel Mann “tried not to get my hopes up too much,” even though she said she was confident the start-up date would be moved up and they wouldn’t have to wait until Feb. 22.
Bellaire was still alive in last year’s regionals when the coronavirus halted the basketball and hockey postseasons. The reality of playing in a mask seems unavoidable for basketball and hockey players but most are just happy to be back.
“I’m not sure how that’s going to work out,” Mann said. “But having games is fine by me. We’re all fine with doing whatever we have to to play.”
The Eagles have worked on plays by using trash cans as defenders in order to stay socially distanced. Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl joked that winter athletes have never been in better shape following all the conditioning that has happened in lieu of contact-based practices.
Wrestling teams in particular were extra creative with practices and conditioning with no body-to-body contact allowed.
“We are extremely excited that wrestling practice will actually look like wrestling starting Monday,” Frankfort head wrestling coach Jamie Smith said. “We were starting to run out of ideas and we are excited to work on technique and to get the kids wrestling.”
Smith said Thursday’s news is “the most hope we’ve had in a long time” and said her teams is excited about not having to wear masks during competition. Frankfort is looking forward to further guidance Sunday from MDHHS on the testing and how it will be administered.
Smith said the Panthers won’t be participating in any tournaments during the first week so her team can get used to full-tilt competition again.
“They thought they were sore from what I’ve been putting them through the last week,” Smith said of the latest practices. ”Their body is in for a rude awakening, but I think it’s going to be very welcomed.”
A recent push from athletes, parents and legislators added to the pressure on the Governor and a rally held at the capitol on Saturday showed how much support for the Let Them Play movement there was statewide.
Benzie Central junior guard Quinn Zickert attended the Let Them Play rally Saturday in Lansing. He said the large crowds and atmosphere led many to think restrictions would be lifted before Feb. 22.{div}“Everyone seemed pretty confident,” Zickert said. “It was a passionate group of people, cheering for every speaker. Everyone was respectful and nobody threw any shade at the government. It was nice to see a group of people come together and achieve something.”
Many students and coaches are still cautiously optimistic as they have been on this roller coaster ride for a long time now.
“It’s for something now,” TC West senior hockey co-captain Murphy Kehoe said of practices. “It’s real now.”
Kehoe and fellow co-captain Michael Schermerhorn kept encouraging teammates, even while many wondered when the next shutdown loomed.
“We kept assuring the boys we were practicing for something,” Kehoe said. “All the seniors are that much more excited. It just means that much more.”
The Titans will start their season by hosting Petoskey at Howe Ice Arena on Wednesday. TC Central hockey plays Cadillac next Friday and that date can’t come soon enough.
“It’s about time,” TC Central hockey’s Will Dawson said. “The team has been working hard and sticking with the protocols.
“A lot of excitement,” Dawson said of the reaction to the news. “Some relief. Some shivers, too. Now it’s time to get to work.”