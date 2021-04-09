TRAVERSE CITY — No school in the five-county area signaled it will not compete in upcoming spring sports season, despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plea early in a state press conference.
Twenty-six of 34 area athletic directors who responded to inquiries indicated that spring sports and in-person learning would continue as planned. Eight athletic directors did not respond.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education meets Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Manistee Area Public Schools also will meet the same day. Elk Rapids Board of Education meets Monday.
Alba and Boyne City had not made definitive decisions, however Boyne said it would continue to test athletes and play sports until it makes one.
All Midland County schools — including Midland, Midland Dow, Meridian and Bullock Creek — adopted Whitmer’s recommendations and announced a remote learning shift Monday. The Midland Chemics will still play Traverse City Central softball for their season opener Saturday, according to TCC Athletic Director Zac Stevenson.
Gaylord Community Schools Superintendent Brian Pearson issued a statement that stressed Whitmer’s message was a recommendation and not a requirement.
“After consulting with Health Department of Northwest Michigan, Gaylord Community Schools has determined that it is in the best interest of our students to keep our face-to-face instruction and athletic programs open,” Pearson’s statement said.
Whitmer’s recommendation comes as Michigan’s per-capita COVID-19 case rates are No. 1 in the nation. Several Michigan counties — St. Clair, Otsego and Sanilac — rank in the top-10 hot spots nationally, according to data from the New York Times.
On Wednesday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in a media briefing Michigan and other states with high COVID-19 transmission could control its outbreak by restricting indoor youth sports, among other steps.
“Our guidance on youth sports is actually pretty articulate with regard to having substantial or high transmission and that these activities should be happening outdoors and more than 6 feet apart,” Walensky said. “Testing should happen at least twice a week if these are high-risk sports. So we’re pretty clear on that guidance.”
Four Michigan winter sports seasons — downhill skiing, wrestling, bowling and hockey — are finished in their entirety. The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball finals at the Breslin Center are Friday and Saturday.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in an email to athletic directors across the state that both the basketball state finals would finish as planned, and the MHSAA’s spring sports postseason are still scheduled to be played as planned.
“School districts will make local decisions for the coming weeks on spring sports based on local conditions and circumstances,” Uyl wrote.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Emergency Order requires youth sports teams to use COVID-19 antigen tests on athletes weekly. Uyl said in the message teams do practice or play, they’d still be subject to that order.
Bellaire girls basketball was already at halftime against Fowler when the state’s press conference kicked off 4.4 miles away at the state capitol in Lansing.
The spring sports season, which is predominately non-contact outdoor sports, started Monday and several area teams already are in action.
Mesick tested 84 student athletes this week, per the MDHHS order, and all were negative.
Several school districts looked toward county health departments for consultation in the hours that followed the press conference.
All Grand Traverse County Superintendents gathered for a conference call with the GTC Health Department and Munson Healthcare, who ultimately left that decision on individual school districts instead of recommending a pause to in-person learning.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan — which has jurisdiction over Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmett and Otsego counties — said in a press statement it also consulted with schools across its four county region. HDNW shares leadership with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
“We all have the same goal,” Health officer Lisa Peacock said, referring to the health department and schools, “and that is to keep our students safe and healthy both physically and mentally.
“By reviewing our data on a daily basis, keeping up with mitigation measures, and being flexible should things change, we can support our students learning in school and keep our communities safe. The other key factor in this is to get vaccinated and to do so immediately.”
Charlevoix, Petoskey, Ellsworth and Gaylord all fall under HDNW’s jurisdiction and announced they’d be both playing sports and offering in-person classes.
“We are going to continue to monitor and stay open based on health department recommendation to stay the course,” Charlevoix athletic director Travis Garrett said.
Frankfort, which is in Benzie county, also announced it would still be offering in-person instruction and spring sports.
“Our COVID numbers remain low since we returned from spring break and we will make decisions as to sports as the situation continues to evolve,” athletic director Dave Jackson said.