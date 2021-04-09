COVID-19

Area school playing spring sports (as of Friday)

Alba NO DECISION Bear Lake YES Bellaire # Benzie Central YES Boyne City NO DECISION* Boyne Falls # Brethren # Buckley YES Cadillac # Central Lake # Charlevoix YES East Jordan YES Elk Rapids BOARD MTG. Ellsworth YES Forest Area YES Frankfort YES Gaylord YES Gaylord St. Mary # Glen Lake YES GT Academy YES Grayling YES Joburg YES Kalkaska YES Kingsley YES Lk Leelanau SM # Leland YES Mancelona # Manistee BOARD MTG. Manistee CC YES Manton YES McBain YES McBain NMC YES Mesick YES Northport CO-OP WITH SB Onekama NO DECISION Petoskey YES Roscommon YES Suttons Bay YES TC Central BOARD MTG. TC Christian YES TC St. Francis YES TC West BOARD MTG. Northwest Ed. YES

* — No decision, but sports and testing will continue until one is made.

# — Did not respond to inquiries or publically indicate a change