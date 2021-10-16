TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are surging and younger populations are making up a greater percentage of hospitalizations than before.
As a nationwide COVID surge deflates, northern Michigan’s positivity rates are higher than that of the state, which is already above the national average. In this recent surge, more young people are being hospitalized.
“I think people are hearing a lot from national news that this surge is over and that the numbers are going down,” Chief Medical Officer of Munson Healthcare Dr. Christine Nefcy said Tuesday. “That is absolutely not what we’re experiencing in Michigan and definitely not what we’re experiencing here in northern Michigan.”
As of Friday, Michigan has a statewide positivity rate of 11 percent and the northern Michigan Traverse City region has a positivity rate of 16 percent, according to data from MI Safe Start Map (www.mistartmap.info). On Friday, the Munson Healthcare system reported 73 hospitalized COVID patients across its facilities, 37 of which are at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Nefcy said that COVID patients admitted to Munson hospitals are “generally younger than what we saw in prior surges” in an email.
Other local health officials attested to this observation in a press briefing Tuesday.
The average number of school-age cases per day rose from 15 percent of all cases in September to 20 percent of all cases in October, said Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Wendy Hirschenberger.
Many recent deaths are also in younger, often unvaccinated groups, Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock said.
“Another thing that we’ve noticed is just, we’ve had certainly increased deaths recorded but really a tragic skewing of deaths to the younger age groups — often no underlying conditions, often unvaccinated — and it’s just so preventable,” Peacock said. “So we really are stressing that vaccination is our most powerful tool, not only to contain community spread, which we really need to do to get to the end of this tunnel, but also just to protect yourself and those that you love.”
The start of the school year may have contributed to current surge in cases.
According to a recent report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, K-12 schools in Michigan have reported 364 outbreaks and clusters since Sept. 27. MDHHS also reported that 375 Michigan children under 12-years-old became infected with COVID-19, 30 pediatric patients are hospitalized every day and the majority of hospitalized children have no underlying conditions.
“Since the region’s schools began, we have seen a steady increase in the number of hospitalizations,” Nefcy said in an email statement.
In August, before the start of the school year, the average number of cases per day was 12. So far in October, the average number of cases per day is more than triple that at 39, Hirschenberger said.
Most people hospitalized with COVID in Munson’s hospitals are unvaccinated, which is a trend seen throughout Michigan.
Nefcy said that 86 percent of patients admitted with COVID in Munson hospitals were unvaccinated. Unvaccinated COVID patients make up 95 percent of COVID patients in critical care beds and all intubated COVID patients in Munson hospitals.
About 59.1 percent of the entire Grand Traverse County population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the 2020 Census and Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard.
Nefcy said those numbers fluctuate, but in general a “vast majority” of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Breakthrough cases tend to be patients more than 75 years of age with multiple co-morbidities, she said.
Nefcy advised that everyone get tested for COVID if they are ill at all to mitigate the spread of the delta variant. Also, if COVID is detected early, patients may be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, she said.
Monoclonal antibody treatment has been used recently to help significant numbers of COVID patients. In recent weeks, however, the popular and effective treatment has become scarce in some states, such as North Dakota.
Nefcy said that Munson hospitals are offering it across the region.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan sees an average of 72.1 cases per day while the Benzie-Leelanau County Health Department sees an average of 13.1 cases per day, Peacock said.
“The average doesn’t always tell the full story because we certainly have some days that are almost unmanageable,” Peacock said. “At Northwest we have some days where we’ve approached 100 cases received in a day and Benzie-Leelanau over 25 and both of those numbers are something that really stresses our public health capacity.”
During the virtual conference, Nefcy said the surge is stressing daily operations in Grand Traverse County as well and causing increased wait times at hospitals and clinics. The current surge appears to be prolonged and is unlike previous upticks in COVID cases and positivity rates Michigan has seen.
“Part of the problem is in the past surges we’ve seen an exponential increase and then a decrease in our numbers,” Nefcy said. “This one is lasting a lot longer and we’re just seeing this sort of gradual step up and plateauing of our numbers, and we’re heading into our busiest season, which is the winter season, for things like influenza, RSV, some of those common winter illness that frequently tax healthcare systems regardless of being in a pandemic.”