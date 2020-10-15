TRAVERSE CITY — A school athletic event, a fitness center and several local restaurants are the latest sites to be named possible COVID-19 public exposure sites.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials on Thursday announced five additional places and times when the general public may have been exposed to a person contagious with the novel coronavirus.
The times and places of concern include:
- 7th grade East Middle School football game against Glen Lake, Glen Lake Community School football field: Oct. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Battle Fitness, Traverse City: Oct. 7, 8 and 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 a.m. each day
- Taproot Cider House, Traverse City: Oct. 10 from 8 to 9 p.m.
- Oaky's Tavern, Grawn: Oct. 11 from 4 to 10:30 p.m.
- Boone's Long Lake Inn, Traverse City: Oct. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
