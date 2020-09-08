TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials reported more than 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death across northern Lower Michigan during the recent holiday weekend.
The additional death happened Saturday in Emmet County, while all but two of the 17 counties in the region also reported new cases of the pandemic disease. The area now tops more than 1,500 recorded cases since March and has lost 64 residents' deaths have been attributed to the disease, statistics show.
"We continue to see increasing cases locally, and we want to remind residents that we must all do our part to continue taking every safety precaution to keep one another safe," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
"This week as the remaining students and educators return to school, virtually and in-person, we are reminded that the sustained COVID-19 pandemic response has worn on us all, but it is so important now to stand united in safety for the best possible educational options for our next generation," she said in a written statement.
The most new cases since Friday were reported in Charlevoix, Otsego and Roscommon counties with six each, followed by five additional cases in Grand Traverse County, four in Emmet County, three in Benzie County, two each in Antrim and Leelanau counties, plus single new cases in Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Presque Isle and Wexford counties.
Only Alpena and Cheboygan counties escaped new cases since Friday, state and local statistics show.
Michigan health officials announced the state now stands at more than 107,800 cases and more than 6,500 deaths.
The U.S. has accumulated more than 6.3 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 189,400 deaths have been attributed to the disease, according to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
Worldwide numbers are at 27.4 million cases and more than 894,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Meanwhile, recent public exposure sites announced by northern Michigan health officials include:
- Target in Traverse City: Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cobblestone Farms in Kingsley: Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Boyne Mountain Monument golf course in Boyne Falls: Sept. 2 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Anyone in those places at those times are encouraged by health officials to monitor themselves for symptoms of the contagious disease and even seek testing, especially should symptoms appear.
