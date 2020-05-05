GAYLORD — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan began reporting recovered cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction this week.
In Antrim County, eight of 10 persons have recovered; in Charlevoix county, 11 of 13 persons have recovered, one has died; in Emmet county 19 of 21 persons recovered, two have died; in Otsego county, 42 of 94 persons recovered, eight have died.
Health Department No. 4, which includes Alpena, Cheboygan, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties began reporting recoveries this week as well.
In Alpena County one of 85 cases recovered, seven have died; in Cheboygan County eight of 19 cases recovered, one has died; in Montmorency County, one of 10 cases recovered; in Presque Isle County, two of 11 cases recovered.
District Health Department No. 10, which includes Kalkaska, Missaukee, Wexford and Crawford counties, reports 28 recoveries among the 196 cases in its jurisdiction on its data dashboard.
The state of Michigan reports 15,659 recoveries across the state as of May 1 with 128 confirmed by regional health departments. Previously, the state updated the number of recoveries on Fridays. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services defines recovery is defined as those alive 30 days after illness onset. If an individual dies past 30 days of onset, they are removed from the count.
According to data from the MDHHS, 164 cases in MDHHS Region 7, which includes 11 hospitals across 17 counties in northern Michigan, had a date of illness onset prior to April 5.
The state has not released data on deaths in each healthcare region by date, however, a story in the April 6 edition of the Record-Eagle reported nine deaths in lower northwest Michigan on April 5.
"We are excited to be at a place where we can share recovered case counts and respond to these information requests," said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director for multiple health departments in northern Michigan.
"The number of recoveries across our four counties is evidence that staying home and social distancing efforts are working to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring our health care systems have the capacity to help residents safely recover.”
Two new cases were announced in Alpena County on Tuesday and one was announced in Otsego county. No deaths in the region were reported.
MDHHS announced 447 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with 44 deaths on Tuesday. Among the state's 44 deaths, eight were included in Tuesday's report after a review of death certificate data.
Tuesday's count — which is presumed to include several test results from data MDHHS had received May 3 before a computer malfunction delayed the release until Monday evening — was 605 cases lower than last Tuesday's number of new cases.
