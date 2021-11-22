TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Educational Services officials announced the intermediate school district will suspend special education and career tech classes for the week "due to a number of COVID-19 cases and related issues."

The district announced the decision late Sunday, two days after three other area school districts (Elk Rapids, Kalkaska and Kingsley) decided to cancel classes in the already holiday-shortened week. The school closures arrive as district officials across the Grand Traverse region face rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and struggle to staff classrooms because of exposure and quarantines.

Last week alone, Traverse City Area Public Schools issued 27 exposure notice letters because of students or employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those developments come as Munson Healthcare reports steadily-high counts of hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 patients -- 122 total by Monday morning with 73 of those patients in Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center. The continuing spike in the virus’ spread in northwest Lower Michigan mirrors increases statewide that pushed dozens of hospitals above 90 percent bed occupancy, according to state data.

By Monday morning, updated statewide patient census data was not yet available.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Michigan took worst-in-the-nation status for new infections and patient counts last week as the ongoing spike in cases worsened. State data shows Thursday and Friday officials recorded an average 8,990 positive test results per day.

Michigan.gov numbers show 84 percent of total ICU beds in the Grand Traverse region were occupied by Friday, with 90 percent of adult ICU beds full.

Upticks in both COVID-19 patients and others, atop staffing constraints, prompted Munson Healthcare on Nov. 9 to move to its pandemic response plan stage “red,” as previously reported. That meant further cuts to services and some clinic and lab hours to focus efforts on COVID-19 care.