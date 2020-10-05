From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials in northern Lower Michigan announced two more possible COVID-19 public exposure sites discovered during recent case contact tracing.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department on Monday tagged both the Culver’s restaurant on Traverse City’s Munson Avenue and the Wexford County Civic Arena in Cadillac as locations where exposure may have happened to a person contagious with the novel coronavirus.
The specific potential exposure times to the disease include:
- Culver’s, 876 Munson Ave. in Traverse City: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
- The Wexford County Civic Arena, Cadillac: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26; and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
