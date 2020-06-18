GAYLORD — Several locations in northern Michigan will offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend.
The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department, in partnership with a lab based out of Ann Arbor, will administer COVID-19 tests in the high school parking lots of Benzie Central and Suttons Bay.
The Suttons Bay test site will operate Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 310 S. Elm St.; the Benzonia test site will operate Sunday during the same hours at 9222 Homestead Rd.
You must be a Michigan resident to receive a test but do not need to reside in Benzie or Leelanau counties. The health department advises those who wish to attend to bring your driver’s license or state ID and insurance card.
“The test is free,” Health Officer Lisa Peacock said. “You do not need to be experiencing symptoms, you don’t need to bring your insurance card as they will be billing insurance when possible, and no doctor’s order or appointment is necessary.”
The state also announced on Thursday four locations to administer free COVID-19 testing with the help of the Michigan National Guard. One was in the region, Besser Elementary School in Alpena and will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday only.
Four cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the region, one each in the counties of Grand Traverse, Emmet, Manistee and Wexford.
No new deaths were announced in the region, with 81 reported in the past week statewide and a little more than 1,000 new cases.
“We’re testing more of the general population now,” Peacock said. “We’re identifying asymptomatic cases which we wouldn’t have identified back when we were only testing sick people. So a death rate looks very different when you’re testing a population of people who are likely to have the illness versus when you’re testing massive numbers of the general population.”
