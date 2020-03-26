TRAVERSE CITY — More details have emerged about known exposure spots for the COVID-19 disease in Traverse City.
Grand Traverse County health officials on Tuesday announced two spots where community exposure could have happened: Cherry Capital Airport and the Target store at Grand Traverse Mall.
A person who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was present while symptomatic at both places on different days, confirmed Erin Johnson, communicable disease and prevention program supervisor.
The infected person flew into Traverse City on Delta flight No. DL4991 from Detroit Metro Airport on March 16. That same person went to Target six days later from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
“The time given at Target was the time the individual reported they were at Target. We are not reporting ‘shoulder times’ to account for (the virus’) life on various physical objects, because it is not possible to quantify that exposure,” Johnson said.
“We disclosed Target out of an abundance of caution.”
Anyone on that Delta flight is advised to self-quarantine until March 30 and contact their health care provider should they experience fever, cough, body aches or shortness of breath.
Those who were at Target during the same time as the infected person who experience symptoms also should contact their doctor, officials said.
“In this time of pandemic, we continue to ask all residents to be aware of any symptoms they may experience, so that they can responsibly make the decision about whether to continue to work in essential services or even make a trip to the grocery store,” Johnson said.
“All individuals should continue to practice safe hand hygiene practices and social distancing as defense mechanisms against COVID-19. All residents need to stay home as much as possible,” he added.
Health departments are not provided flight manifests in these types of circumstances, not even because of a discovered COVID-19 case. That’s just not the protocol, said Kevin Klein, airport director.
Health officials alerted airport officials, who informed Delta representatives who then notified officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
Federal health officials likely have already contacted every passenger on that March 16 flight from Detroit to Traverse City, Klein said.
Meanwhile, he said the airport is going to extreme lengths to clean the facility on a perpetual basis.
“Our cleaning is ongoing since the beginning of this whole pandemic started back several months,” Klein said.
Health officials told the airport about the positive test result a full seven days after the passenger was there, which he said only further emphasizes the need for continual sanitizing.
Airport workers spend each day constantly wiping down all surfaces at the facility. Then at night after the last passengers are gone, the place is literally doused in Lysol aerosol spray, Klein said.
The National Institutes of Health — the nation’s medical research agency and part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — reported this month that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease is stable on surfaces for anywhere from hours to days.
The virus remains stable for up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, according to the NIH.
