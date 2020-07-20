TRAVERSE CITY — Up north health officials announced less than two dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Monday since before the weekend.
The region gained five new cases on Saturday and another five on Sunday. Health officials announced another 12 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 22 new cases since before the recent weekend.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases across the 17-county region that stretches the width of the Lower Peninsula now number 813, with 48 reported deaths to the pandemic disease. Grand Traverse County has the most cases in the area at 120.
Grand Traverse County also experienced the largest regional spike during the weekend with 11 new cases — six linked to travel and three to large gatherings. Officials identified nearly 40 close contacts they contacted and instructed to quarantine.
Munson Healthcare reported eight patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, two at Cadillac Hospital and one at Grayling Hospital.
Health officials reported about 8,500 Grand Traverse County residents have so far been tested with a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.8 percent. Officials said they will host COVID-19 testing events Friday evening and Saturday morning, with more details expected to be announced Tuesday.
Additionally, four possible COVID-19 community exposure sites in Grand Traverse County were named:
- The Little Fleet, July 10 and 11, times unknown
- Low Bar, July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- The Parlor, July 10 around 8 p.m. but exact times unknown
- Elite Fitness North, July 11 before 2 p.m.
Officials with District Health Department No. 10 announced two free community COVID-19 testing events in the area, in Kalkaska on Wednesday and Grayling on Thursday.
Any adult with photo identification can be tested on a first-come, first-serve basis. The test for COVID-19 involves a long cotton-tipped swab inserted in the nose, with results expected back in seven to nine days, officials said.
Free hepatitis A vaccines also will be offered to the public at the Kalkaska and Grayling testing events, but not COVID-19 antibody testing.
Wednesday’s testing will be between 2 to 7 p.m. at Kalkaska Middle School parking lot, 1700 Kalkaska Rd. in Kalkaska, while Thursday’s will be the same hours at Grayling High School, 1135 N. Old U.S. 27 in Grayling.
