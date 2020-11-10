TRAVERSE CITY — Local hospitals are rolling out new COVID-19 units as beds fill up with those stricken by the pandemic disease and the region endures a surge that mirrors a national trend in case counts.
Local hospital beds were filled Tuesday with 79 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in designated pandemic units in Traverse City, Petoskey, Grayling and Cadillac. Health officials on Tuesday reported six deaths and 280 new cases across the northern Lower Michigan region, as well.
Grand Traverse County on Tuesday crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases recorded since March with 18 additional cases since Monday. Emmet County has the next most cases with 555 since March.
Health officials on Tuesday reported three deaths in Emmet County, two in Cheboygan County and one in Alpena County since the day prior. Emmet County now has lost the most residents — 16 — to coronavirus-related causes in the region.
There have now been 4,644 confirmed cases in the 17-county area since the pandemic began in March, as well as 104 reported deaths.
And numbers are growing in hospitals, too.
Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare’s vice president of communication, said while Cadillac Hospital is at 37 percent capacity in its COVID-19 unit, Grayling is out of space and on Tuesday workers there began to prepare a second designated unit at the facility. The Traverse City hospital also may soon open a second designated unit for pandemic patients, she said.
“We are expecting these numbers to continue to rise,” Michalek said.
Munson Medical Center had 34 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, while Grayling Hospital had 13 and there were six hospitalized in Cadillac. In Petoskey, McLaren Northern Michigan had 26 patients in-house, including 24 who’ve tested positive and two under investigation.
Officials from both Munson and McLaren said the hospitals continue to offer elective procedures for now, but that may not last if those care providers are needed for COVID-19 patients. Staffing concerns at the hospitals could arise if coronavirus community spread doesn’t diminish, they said.
“Everyone is concerned and anxious and on edge because these are the highest numbers we’ve ever seen,” Michalek said.
Catherine Dewey, McLaren spokesperson, said they’ve been able to maintain safe staffing levels, for now.
“We will start seeing more staff shortages if we don’t stop the community spread. We need to protect our health care heroes and community members,” Dewey said.
Medical care providers are handling the case load for now, but the fear is the current trajectory may spell disaster, Michalek said.
She said with hospitals filling up, the various facilities cannot be each others’ backup for overflow patients. And if trends don’t change, she said hospitals could get to a point where medical panels must decide how to ration care — a way to triage those who fall ill to the pandemic and focus treatment on those most likely to survive.
“If we can’t come together as a community and stop the spread, that’s where we’re heading,” Michalek said. “Certainly I’m hoping we never see that in our lifetime.
“It’s a matter of changing behavior,” she said.
That means wearing a mask, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and maintaining physical distance from others, Michalek said.
“Everyone’s fatigued by it, but until we have a vaccine it’s all we can do,” she said. “Health care workers practice infection prevention measures and we’re just asking the community to do the same thing.”
Doctors, nurses and all medical care provi- ders are at this point imploring area residents to adhere to health saf- ety guidelines, Michalek said.
Meanwhile, the state of Michigan on Tuesday posted a new record of daily confirmed coronavirus cases, near 6,500, and reported 59 deaths within the previous 24 hours — the deadliest days in six months.
COVID-19, which subsided over the summer after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed sweeping stay-at-home and other restrictions, has rebounded this fall.
The latest average positivity rate in Michigan is 9.4 percent, up from 4.9 percent two weeks ago. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Michigan has more than doubled during the past two weeks from 2,221 to 4,855. The seven-day average of daily deaths has increased from 27 to 41.7 over the same period.
Deaths remain well below the April peak but have tripled in a month.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.