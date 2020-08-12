TRAVERSE CITY — A flight that landed at Cherry Capital Airport had someone on board with COVID-19, according to the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Anyone on Delta Flight 3787 that flew from Minneapolis and St. Paul Aug. 1 arriving at 5:29 p.m. should self-monitor until Saturday for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell, according to the release. The airline will contact anyone on the flight.
Health department investigations also determined someone with a confirmed case was at Firefly Restaurant Aug. 2 from 3-8 p.m., Aug. 4 from 12-8 p.m., Aug. 5 from 12-8 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 3-8 p.m., according to the release. Anyone there at the same date and time should check themselves for symptoms for 14 days from then.
