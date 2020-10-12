GAYLORD — Officials from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced another six possible COVID-19 exposure sites on Monday.
The times and places of possible concern include:
- Walmart, Gaylord: Oct. 4 from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Otsego County Sportsplex, Gaylord: Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lowes, Gaylord: Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Family Fare, Gaylord: Oct. 5 from 12 to 1 p.m.
- Charlevoix Golf Club, Charlevoix: Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Knot Just a Bar, Bay Harbor: Oct. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.