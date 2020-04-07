TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials across the region reported several more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least one additional death from the respiratory disease.
Health Department District No. 10 on Tuesday reported the first death of a Crawford County resident from the pandemic disease. That brings the northwest Lower Michigan region to 12 deaths.
A man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility died Tuesday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials are investigating whether any close contacts were sickened and if any other exposures happened.
Kevin Hughes, health officer for District Health Department No. 10, said the agency’s deepest sympathies go out to the family members who lost their loved one.
Meanwhile, the number of identified COVID-19 cases in nearby Otsego County — 28 as of Tuesday — remained higher than every other up north community. The next closest is Grand Traverse County with its 15 known cases.
There may be explanations for why Otsego County has been hit harder than others, experts said.
“Otsego County had some of the first cases in our jurisdiction and unfortunately they had some cases that were community-based spread before the stay-home order,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for several area district health departments.
He said community spread happened rapidly around Gaylord before people were told to stay home. The situation highlights why social distancing measures are so important, the doctor said.
Additionally, Meyerson said many of the identified cases in Otsego County were found through contact tracing. One takeaway is how the county may not necessarily have more actual cases than others, but health officials were just able to find more of them, he said.
“We know there is community-based spread in all of our jurisdictions now,” Meyerson said, adding that’s also the case in other surrounding communities.
No one county presents more of a risk than any other at this point, the doctor said, no matter what the numbers are. Community spread is possible everywhere, he said.
Two of the Otsego County residents struck by COVID-19 are EMS workers now hospitalized at Munson’s Grayling Hospital and using ventilators to breathe, their boss said.
“We were hit hard because we were in one of the pockets of a hot spot,” said Jon Deming, Otsego County EMS chief and emergency manager. “We hauled some really sick people.”
Six of Deming’s EMS workers have been sickened, he said, including the two now hospitalized. He doesn’t want any more to fall ill, he said.
“It’s an invisible war,” Deming said.
Janelle Hendrian, chief medical officer for Munson’s Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, said in a recent written report to Munson Healthcare officials that there may have been multiple factors to explain the spiked numbers in her hospital’s community.
“I think it is safe to say that appropriate social distancing was not fully practiced throughout our community until we began seeing positive cases,” she wrote. “It took many people by surprise to find out we had a positive in our own county. People tend to think that northern Michigan is more protected than other places and we have seen that this is not necessarily true.”
Hendrian said people are flooding out of the more densely populated cities and coming up north, some from areas with a large COVID-19 burden. She recommended those who migrate north bring all needed supplies with them and not circulate in their retreat communities once arrived.
“We do not know enough about this virus to completely understand transmission, but we do know that it is highly contagious and can cause some people to become critically ill and die,” she wrote.
“The best advice is to assume the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is all around us. We need to social distance, self-monitor and utilize proper prevention and hygiene,” Hendrian said.
Michigan deaths from the coronavirus rose 16 percent and made the largest daily jump since the outbreak hit the state, officials said Tuesday.
The state reported 118 additional deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, raising the total to 845. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 10 percent to nearly 19,000.
“It’s another tough 24 hours here in Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We know that we are continuing on what is an upward trajectory at this point in time.”
More than 25 percent of Michigan’s cases and deaths have happened in Detroit.
Mayor Mike Duggan said deaths in the city are doubling every five or six days, a slower rate than when the outbreak began and a “glimmer of light.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
