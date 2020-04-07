More Information

Health officials ID community exposure site

Grand Traverse County Health Department officials reported they recently discovered a possible community exposure site for COVID-19.

Customers and visitors to the Holiday Station Store between 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily for four days between March 26 and March 29 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease. The business is a gas station and convenience store on the northwest corner of the South Airport and Cass roads' intersection.

Those at the business on Thursday, March 26, should monitor themselves for symptoms until Thursday, April 9, health officials said.

Those there March 27 should self-monitor until Friday, April 10; those there March 28 should self-monitor until Saturday, April 11; and, those there March 29 should self-monitor until Sunday, April 12, according to the health department.

Anyone who experiences fever, shortness of breath or dry cough should contact their primary medical provider.