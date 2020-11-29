TRAVERSE CITY — Taking on a mortgage payment right before getting laid off is just bad luck.
Hannah Durand bought her first house — by herself — just as the sparks of the COVID-19 pandemic were starting to catch fire in Michigan. The veteran “pubtender” at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire was one of the millions of Michiganders and tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs during the first wave of major shutdowns to stem the tide of the coronavirus.
The uncertainty was near panic-inducing at times.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what was going to be down the line in the next few weeks,” the 32-year-old Durand said.
Durand was one of 30 Short’s employees laid off in early spring, which means she was one of the nearly 3 million people to file an unemployment claim in Michigan since March 15. Durand was also eligible for and received the extra $600 per week in pandemic-related unemployment assistance.
The latest data report from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency shows $26.2 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out since March 15. Nearly $20 billion of that has gone toward some sort of pandemic assistance, including $3.68 billion to the 1.7 million people who made a claim for the additional $600. Another $1.55 billion has been paid out in lost wages assistance.
Durand returned to Short’s once the original slate of restaurant restrictions were lifted in May, but the “three-week pause” ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has Durand’s unemployment anxiety creeping up again.
“It’s the unknown,” she said. “I definitely don’t think this is just going to be a few weeks. This is going to keep going, and you never know what’s going to happen. This has all been so strange.”
Scott Newman-Bale, CEO of Short’s, said he has had to lay off eight people so far — but that was under the assumption that the restrictions last three weeks.
“We could definitely do with laying off some more people, but we’re not going to go crazy,” Newman-Bale said. “We decided to try and just suck it up and support everyone as best we can.”
That support extended to his laid-off workers as well. Newman-Bale said they presubmit employee claims to the UIA, designate it is a COVID-related layoff and go through the process showing the employee how to best navigate the system. Newman-Bale said they also offer free food, no questions asked, to anyone who needs assistance — employee or not.
Food sales are not too far off from normal, Newman-Bale said, but alcohol sales are well down.
“People aren’t drinking,” he said. “Well, they are at home, but they’re not drinking here.”
An extension on the COVID pause could push the unemployment system in Michigan back to the breaking point it was at in the spring.
Currently, unemployment officials are receiving 33,000 calls per day, but staff are handling just 23,000 of those calls, according to weekly data released from the UIA. The five-county region has more than 6,600 active unemployment claims, with Grand Traverse County making up more than half.
An independent report from the UIA released Wednesday concluded the overwhelming number of claims and calls spurred changes that left the system vulnerable to fraud. Attempts to speed up the system for the newly unemployed and move through claims quicker included policy changes that loosened verification requirements and shortcuts to process applications faster.
The report showed hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits may have been disbursed incorrectly to people trying to take advantage of the system.
In May, nearly 650,000 claims either had pay stopped or were not paid because of difficulty verifying identities, the report showed. Resolving those issues would have taken a year, so “temporary procedural changes” were made to the identity verification process to move through the claims.
UIA officials argued over whether time was better spent trying to identify fraudulent claims or instead processing and paying out the claims to ease the mounting burden on workers and the system.
UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson said the agency is better prepared for another massive run on the system if the pandemic’s spread forces more and longer shutdowns. Server capacity has been increased to avoid the MiWAM webpage from crashing, and customer service staff increased from 650 before the pandemic to more than 2,000 workers now helping those making claims.
Estlund Olson said officials cut some of the “red tape” to meet the “unprecedented level” of claims that have been filed since March 15.
“These efforts have positioned the agency to better deal with large fluctuations of demand if necessary,” she said.
Michelle Rodriguez went from struggling with the state’s unemployment system to getting several weeks’ worth of payments at once, to having a very busy summer, she said. She’s a personal chef and owns a small catering business in Traverse City called Amor Comida, and prepared a lot of meals in customers’ homes — taking precautions as she did.
Rodriguez, at one point, prepared 31 dinners in 31 days.
“So yes, it was a really good summer, and I did not expect it to be, trust me,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect, the rules kept changing and I kind of had to play it day by day.”
The yoga studio where Rodriguez worked didn’t survive the pandemic, she said.
She feels for her former coworkers and noted the drastic differences in how industries were impacted by the pandemic. Now she’s wondering if she’ll have to apply for unemployment again — catering inquiries have dried up as COVID-19 cases spike worse than they ever have before.
Rodriguez said she’s uncertain if she qualifies for a program the CARES Act created to cover gig workers and others who typically aren’t eligible for unemployment insurance.
Whether she needs it or not, Rodriguez now has a more positive outlook, she said — despite weeks spent trying to navigate a massively overloaded unemployment system as her bank account balance dwindled.
“I know that when I was stressing out about it, it wasn’t changing anything. The only thing I can do is just wait it out and keep being positive,” she said.
The Century Foundation found up to 40 million people across the U.S. — about one in four in the national workforce — took payments from one of the four programs created to beef up or stretch out unemployment insurance programs.
Funding for the extra $600 per week ran out in July, while an estimated 12 million could be cut off by year’s end when extended unemployment, pandemic assistance and other similar programs expire. And there aren’t enough new jobs being created for everyone who would lose benefits.
Meanwhile, new claims keep flooding in across the U.S.
An additional 446,106 claimed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance over the week prior to Nov. 7, bringing the national total nearing 9.15 million, according to the latest U.S. Department of Labor stats.
They’re among the 20.4 million people nationwide claiming some kind of unemployment.