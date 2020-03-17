TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 jumped to 65 as the respiratory disease continued to spill across the Great Lakes state.
Twelve cases announced Tuesday by state health officials included the two in northern Michigan confirmed Monday by local health department and Munson Healthcare representatives. The 10 others were stretched across Detroit and Ingham, Jackson, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
The state's first two cases involving downstate patients were reported to the public March 10.
There are now positive COVID-19 cases now in Detroit and the following counties: Bay, Charlevoix (patient in downstate hospital), Ingham, Jackson, Kent, Leelanau Macomb, Monroe, Montcalm, Oakland, Otsego, Ottawa, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.
This week, state laboratory results identified patients at Munson Healthcare hospitals in both Traverse City and Gaylord as presumptive positive cases for the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus disease.
One patient remains hospitalized in Traverse City and the other went home to recuperate in isolation in Otsego County.
A Charlevoix County woman tested positive for COVID-19 last week in a downstate hospital following international travel. However, she has not yet returned home to northern Michigan.
COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus which is considered a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization.
