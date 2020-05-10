TRAVERSE CITY — Sunday marked the lowest total of reported daily deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan since March 26 and the sixth lowest total of new cases since the Centers for Disease Conteol began counting private testing.
State officials announced 25 deaths and 382 new positive cases on Sunday with only two new cases coming from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Region 7.
Kalkaska and Otsego Counties each reported one new case of the novel coronavirus, with no new deaths to report in the region.
Nationwide, the country saw the lowest daily total of deaths since April 2, when the total number was 5,492. There were 1,053 deaths reported across the country, showing a noticeable decline in the steady daily tolls.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her stay-at-home order and encouraged continued practice of social distancing and the wearing of face masks to help continue the flattening of the curve. Local health officials implored the same over the weekend.
“It is important we continue to work together as a community. Wearing a mask or face covering benefits not only you, but also those around you,” Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director at the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said in a statement.
“When you wear a mask, you are saying thank you to those on the front lines and those stocking the shelves at our stores. They continue to show up and provide us with essential goods and services and we can show up for them by wearing a mask.”
